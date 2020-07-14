Canadian wireless startup dotmobile™ partners with LoginID a Toronto and Silicon Valley-based FIDO2 certified provider of biometric authentication

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partnership will introduce biometric authentication as an option for dotmobile™ users who are ready to “say goodbye to passwords”. Future research and development driven by this partnership will also focus on the tokenization and management of personal information (PI).

“Simple and secure architecture that respects privacy is at the core of our application design. Our partnership with LoginID will allow our members to add extra protection to their personal information, or strong authentication requirements for certain areas of the application. We are working to bring this extra level of control and security to the current application all the way through to future versions that will support wireless service,” says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile™.

“We are excited about partnering with dotmobile™. The future wireless service providers will be mobile-first and digital-first. LoginID’s FIDO2 certified solution securely invokes existing biometrics saved on the user’s device and can be flexibly added to the application to verify the intended user during login, when accessing personal information, or before taking irreversible actions,” says Simon Law, CEO of LoginID.

Data on Tap Inc. is building dotmobile™, a smart tiny telecom with a goal - to make wireless more affordable and awesome for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses, and families that want to save. Data On Tap™, dotmobile™, dot.™ and the dotmobile logo are trademarks of Data On Tap Inc.

Download the dotmobile app at https://geni.us/dotmobile

For media inquiries please contact us at media@dotmobile.app

