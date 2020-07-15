Call of Duty Game Producer Taps Woodsy Wisconsin Childhood in Upcoming Kid’s Christmas Book: “The Frog at the Window.”
This holiday, “The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)”, whisks readers on a wild Christmas vacation - without ever leaving home!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arriving just in time for the holidays, “The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)”, by veteran video game producer (Medal of Honor; Call of Duty) turned award-winning indie children’s author, Scott J. Langteau, offers up a woodland-creature Christmas adventure in the unlikeliest of places - a calm and sedate suburban home! When a group of enterprising forest animals set out to turn a private home into their own, personal, vacation rental, you can bet things are about to get wild! In this original Christmas tale featuring a caring and adventurous young girl named Katy, and a sizeable group of uninvited forest creatures, “The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)” delivers readers a truly warm and playful holiday vacation story that might just kickstart an exciting new tradition in your own home.
SYNOPSIS: While Katy and her family spend a snowy Christmas away at Grandma's, a cold and clever little frog jumps at the chance to move into their warm, empty home. Unfortunately, so does every other four-legged forest dweller in the area. With the perfect holiday vacation house overrun with guests, chaos quickly erupts until the group finds a peaceful solution in this wildly enjoyable holiday tale of tails. What begins as a break from the wintry woolly land transforms into an annual holiday tradition of kindness and generosity. “The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)” is a Christmas story with a message for every season!
Arriving in Hardcover and Enhanced eBook this October 1st, 2020, “The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale)” is a 64-page holiday picture book for children age 6-9. Long before becoming an award-winning author and internationally recognized video game producer for the massively successful “Medal of Honor” and “Call of Duty” video game franchises, Scott Langteau spent his childhood in a small, farming community in Northeastern Wisconsin where his days were filled with playing in the woods, caring for pet rabbits, and filling the family wading pool with live fish caught from local streams. It was not until deep into adulthood when his hometown librarian posted a photo on social media of her rain-spattered window with a tiny, green frog clinging to it and staring up at her…that “The Frog at the Window” was born!
Author Scott J. Langteau, is best known for his Brothers Grimm-like “media moderation” fantasy “Sofa Boy” (now in an updated 10th-anniversary edition) and for his critically and commercially successful work as the primary producer for titles in the acclaimed “Medal of Honor” and “Call of Duty” video game franchises. Langteau is also the Mom’s Choice Award® winning author of last year’s “BULLIED”, a modern-day look at middle school bullying, that as a bullying survivor himself, is near and dear to his heart. He has also worked as a producer, writer, actor, and lyricist for companies including DreamWorks, Electronic Arts, Disney/Pixar, and the Jim Henson Company.
The Frog at the Window (A Completely Wild Christmas Tale) by Scott J. Langteau, is a 64-page picture book for children age 6-9 arriving everywhere in hardcover and enhanced eBook on October 1st, 2020, but is available now for pre-order at numerous online retailers including www.amazon.com, and www.shakethemoonbooks.com.
