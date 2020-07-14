Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures Scheduled for the Week of July 20 for Greenville Avenue Bridge

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close Greenville Avenue (Route 5) at the I-295 overpass in Johnston during overnight hours for the week of July 20. The closures will start Monday, July 20 at 9:00 p.m. with a 6:00 a.m. daily opening until Friday morning July 24.

The Department is replacing the 50-year-old Greenville Avenue bridge. The overnight closures will make room for steel beam placements for the new bridge that will carry I-295 southbound traffic. The cost of the project is $16.5 million.

Westbound traffic on Greenville Avenue will use the I-295 North on-ramp, get off at Exit 12A (Route 44/Putnam Pike), and use I-295 South to Exit 10 to get back to Greenville Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be directed to use I-295 South, get off at Exit 9C (Route 6/Hartford Avenue), and use I-295 North to Exit 10 to Greenville Avenue.

RIDOT shifted I-295 South traffic onto a temporary bridge in late May. The overnight closures for Greenville Avenue will not affect I-295 traffic.

The bridge carries 78,000 vehicles per day. The project is expected to finish in fall 2022. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Greenville Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.