Historic Preservation Council to consider nominations for National Register July 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 14, 2020 – The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places during its meeting at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17.

The health and safety of all visitors to state office buildings are priority. Due to concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, this meeting will be limited to remote participation as outlined below.

The public is encouraged to join remotely with the following guidance:

The public is invited to join the meeting by at stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/j.php?MTID=me7e5790ef960b1ac5bb0eab535e4d845. Prior to joining the meeting, the participant will be required to enter the meeting number/access code (133 584 5847) and meeting password (FeffPScN833) Call-in only option: 1-855-680-9063. Use meeting number/access code 133 584 5847. (Please note: long distance charges may apply) Please mute your phone/microphone unless you are presenting or speaking during the public comment period. Please do not put your phone on hold.

The following nominations will be considered for National Register listing at the July 17 meeting:

Metropolitan Police Garage, 3919 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis [Independent City] Grand Auglaize Bridge, Swinging Bridges Road, Brumley (vic.), Miller County East Ninth Street-Grand Boulevard Historic District, multiple addresses, Kansas City, Jackson County Bank of St. Ann, 10449 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, St. Louis County Southwestern Bell Administration Building, 500 East Eighth Street, Kansas City, Jackson County Wheatley-Provident Hospital, 1826 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, Jackson County Community Church, 4601 Main Street, Kansas City, Jackson County

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation is a group of historians, architects, archaeologists and citizens with an interest in historic preservation. The council is appointed by the governor and works with the Department of Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the National Register of Historic Places program for Missouri. The council meets periodically to review Missouri property nominations to the National Register, the nation's honor roll of historic properties. Approved nominations are forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., for final approval.

More information, including completed applications for each of the nominations, is included on the meeting agenda and nominations list posted online at dnr.mo.gov/shpo/moachp-agenda.htm.

