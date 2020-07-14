Colorants Market To Reach USD 78.99 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Rise in demand from the high-performance pigments application, and recent developments in end-user industries are the primary factors driving the colorants market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Colorants market is forecast to reach USD 78.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing consumer demand for dyestuffs in several end-use segments like plastics, textiles, food, and paints & coating is expected to act as a significant growth factor for the global element over the upcoming years.

An increase in the population, increasing disposable income combined with consumer spending on packaged food products, and fashionable garments are estimated to drive product demand over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of environment-friendly features and the health care benefits of natural colorants combined with beneficial government regulations towards eco-friendly initiatives are anticipated to remain an essential factor for the rise of the natural additive market over the next few years.

Restriction on the trade of artificial colorants restrain the market growth. Excessive supply of dyes leads to decreased prices also restraints the market. The development of cost-effective natural and organic colors and the introduction of new color ranges can create lucrative opportunities for players in the target market. However, stringent government rules against the use of certain ingredients in artificial coloring and less availability of natural colors may hamper the growth of the global colorant market.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly adopting safe strategy and techniques which are supposed to increase the demand for Colorants, preferably as the market starts stabilizing. The significant effect is the constraints in logistics, as it is seen that the results are both bullish and bearish. The impact of COVID-19 is variable, depending upon the participants of the market and the locations. While looking at the supply side, most of the Indian domestic producers of Colorants have reopened their plants post lockdown. In logistics, many countries are loosening the import-export policies post lockdown to resume to recover the loss due to this pandemic. It is expected that post lockdown this market will witness a hike in Colorants and in economically emerging regions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Masterbatchesoffer different colors and functions by kneading colorants, such as functional or pigments materials, into pellets as a base. While masterbatches are already precursor compositions, their use reduces the problems with the additive or colorant lumping or insufficient dispersion. The thickness of the additive in the masterbatch is higher up to an extent than in the end-use polymer.

The obtainability of high-performance construction materials is an integral part of modern architectural design. Regardless of whether its concrete products, such as colored roof or glazed wall tiles, plaster or ceramic products, demands on the appearance and longevity of building materials are continually rising. Colored products are required to maintain their original appearance throughout the lifetime of the building regardless of weather and climate.

Synthetic inorganic and organic colorants are copies of animal, vegetable, and mineral-based colorants, and are also made in a laboratory. Synthetic dyes, which are made in a controlled atmosphere, have no impurities, and the colors are comparatively more consistent in each batch.

The Asia Pacificis the biggest colorant market globally, essentially due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and fierce domestic demand from various end-user industries. The rise in cosmetic manufacturers is further driving the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Flint Group, PolyOne Corporation, I. du Pont de Nemours & Company have been profiled in the report.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Colorants market based on Form, End-Use, Source, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pigments

Dyes

Masterbatches

Color Concentrates

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Printing

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arab UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of MEA



