Route 48 Scenery Drive Phase Change Wednesday in Elizabeth Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the next phase of work on Route 48 (Scenery Drive) in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, July 15 weather permitting.

The removal of the long-term traffic restriction will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday morning on Route 48 between Swiss Alpine Village and Broadlawn Drive. When the long-term restriction has been removed, crews will begin drainage improvement work and paving operations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through mid-August. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur.

The work is part of the $2.84 million emergency slide remediation project. Carmen Paliotta Contracting, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

