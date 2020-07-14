Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 48 Scenery Drive Phase Change Wednesday in Elizabeth Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the next phase of work on Route 48 (Scenery Drive) in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, July 15 weather permitting.

The removal of the long-term traffic restriction will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday morning on Route 48 between Swiss Alpine Village and Broadlawn Drive. When the long-term restriction has been removed, crews will begin drainage improvement work and paving operations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through mid-August. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur.

The work is part of the $2.84 million emergency slide remediation project. Carmen Paliotta Contracting, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

