Route 3048 West Main Street Improvements Resume Wednesday in Carnegie and Collier

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing work to improve Route 3048 (West Main Street) in Carnegie Borough and Collier Township, Allegheny County, will resume Wednesday, July 15 weather permitting.

West Main Street will be reduced to a single-lane in each direction weekday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Camp Hill Road and Jefferson Street through mid-August. Additionally, work will occur on Saturdays. Crews from Gulisek Construction, LLC will conduct asphalt adjustments at the concrete joints. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

The work is part of a $3.88 million group concrete repair contract.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please slow down and drive safely through the work zone. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #