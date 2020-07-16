Harbor View Resort and Marina at Clearwater Beach, Florida, Offered by Waterfront Realty as Investment Opportunity
Waterfront Realty is offering new 72-unit Harbor View Resort & Marina as an outstanding condo-hotel investment opportunity, notes broker/owner Tim Johnson.CLEARWATER BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
CONTACT: Tim Johnson, info@waterfrontrealty.com, 727-224-6856
Waterfront Realty, the local real estate expert for the Barrier Islands of Pinellas County, is offering the new 72-unit Harbor View Resort and Marina at Clearwater Beach as an outstanding condo-hotel investment opportunity, notes broker/owner Tim Johnson. Construction will start later this year, with completion expected in early 2022.
In business since 1991, Waterfront Realty was acquired by veteran real estate husband-and-wife team Tim and Gina Johnson in 2011. Moving into new offices in Madeira Beach last year, they head a team of associates with more than 80 years of combined experience in relocation, buying and selling.
The new Resort is in a sheltered harbor along the gorgeous intracoastal Waterway. The 72 units, with parking, on seven floors with 1- or 2-bedroom options start from around $400,000. Each will be fully furnished with a beach-modern vibe, ensuring each guest feels right at home.
Owner-investors are able to stay up to 90 days a year, and some units offer an owner’s lock-out room, allowing for maximizing income while maintaining your own space. On-site hotel management will ensure easy operation and hassle-free ownership .
The luxury Resort is a boaters’ paradise, with unit owners having the option to lease or purchase one of the 55 Marina boat slips. Intracoastal cruising is just outside, and for deep sea fishing, the Gulf of Mexico is minutes away out of Clearwater Pass. (See attached photo.) Also offered are a beautiful pool with a Tiki Bar and full-service restaurant right on the Intracoastal Waterway. Clearwater Beach - the #1 beach in the U.S. and #7 in the world - is two blocks away via a Resort beach shuttle, eliminating the struggle of parking.
Waterfront Realty is now taking reservations. These units are expected to sell out quickly, so if you are interested and qualified, don’t wait to reserve your opportunity today. For more information, contact Tim Johnson by email to info@waterfrontrealty,com or by phone to 727-224-6856. To learn more about the company, visit www.waterfrontrealty.com
To learn more about the development, visit www.waterfrontrealty.com/harbor-view.php
