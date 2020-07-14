Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,169 in the last 365 days.

Wirecard AG Investors With American Depositary Receipt Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of the American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or the “Company”) (OTC: WCAGY and OTC: WRCDF) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On July 7, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wirecard overstated its cash balances during the Class Period, falsely claiming €1.9 billion of cash in a trust account that was missing; (2) Wirecard overstated its financial results during the Class Period, including revenue and EBITDA; (3) Wirecard did not have adequate risk management or countermeasures; (4) Wildcard's external auditor failed to audit Wirecard in accordance with applicable auditing principles; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Wirecard’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Wirecard investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s American Depositary Receipts between August 17, 2015 and June 24, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Wirecard AG Investors With American Depositary Receipt Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.