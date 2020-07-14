Register TODAY to Hear Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education, Keynote 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum
10 Think Tanks. 6 Policy Sessions. 2 Keynotes. 1 Venue. No ChargeATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deadline is today to register for Wednesday's opening keynote for the 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum, "An Education Conversation" with Betsy DeVos, U.S. Secretary of Education.
Held since 2010 as a daylong, in-person event, the Georgia Legislative Policy Forum's format has been reshaped after the state’s response to the pandemic included a limit on the size of public gatherings. This year, a series of six sessions and two keynote speeches over eight weeks begins Wednesday. Each will be a live-streamed webinar on Zoom. There is no charge, but registrants must have a verified Zoom account.
The Forum brings state and national experts from the private sector and public policy arena to highlight the opportunities in innovation and transformation that Georgia's leaders can embrace. In an acknowledgment to the challenges families face because of the pandemic, Wednesday's opening keynote with U.S. Education Secretary DeVos is followed on July 21 by an education panel discussion.
Appropriately, the theme for the 2020 series is “Wisdom, Justice, Adaptation,” a play on Georgia’s motto: “Wisdom, Justice, Moderation.” Six weekly sessions will tackle Education, The Budget, Land Use and Transportation, The Economy, Housing, and Healthcare.
Speakers include economist Stephen Moore, "uber-geographer" Joel Kotkin of Newgeography.com, legislative leaders and experts from eight think tanks across the nation. The 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum is a must for Georgia policymakers and legislators, candidates and citizens interested in practical, commonsense lessons for success in the state.
SESSIONS:
July 15: "An Education Conversation," with Betsy DeVos, U.S. Education Secretary (Opening keynote)
July 21: Session 1 – Opportunities for Education Adaptation
July 28: Session 2 – Budget Calisthenics
August 4: Session 3 – The Changing Views of Land Use and Transportation
August 11: Session 4 – The Economy: Effects and Expectations
August 18: Session 5 – Affordable Housing or Housing Affordability?
August 25: Session 6 – Healthcare: The Diagnosis, The Prognosis
Closing Keynote TBA
One legislative leader described the Georgia Legislative Policy Forum as “the opening shot” to the legislative session, and for good reason: It’s the engine that revs up commonsense policy for Georgia.
Access the agenda for the 2020 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum here.
