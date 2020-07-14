M-311 ramp resurfacing at I-94 in Battle Creek starts Monday
COUNTY: Calhoun
HIGHWAY: M-311 (11 Mile Road)
CLOSEST
START DATE: Monday, July 20, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing the ramp from M-311 to westbound I-94. This $380,000 investment includes asphalt resurfacing, concrete pavement repairs, earthwork, shoulders, drainage, guardrail, signs, and pavement markings.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement and ramp realignment will improve safety and the ride quality for motorists, as well as improve the M-311 entrance to westbound I-94.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The ramp will be closed during construction and detoured on eastbound I-94 to I-69, then northbound I-69 to westbound I-94.