MDC to hold online program about St. Louis urban fishing opportunities on July 20

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Urban Fishing Program (UFP) is one of the largest and oldest in the country. Started in 1969 to bring great fishing home to St. Louis residents, it has steadily grown and expanded over the decades to encompass St. Louis County, as well as the lakes on the August. A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. Today, there are more angling opportunities year-round than ever before.

St. Louis area anglers will have the chance to learn more about the UFP at a free online program, Introduction to Urban Fishing in St. Louis. It will be held Mon., July 20, from 6:00-6:45 p.m. This virtual program will provide an opportunity to learn and ask questions about urban fishing in the metro area.

During the 45-minute program, anglers will discover what lakes are part of the UFP, where, when, and how many fish are stocked, where to borrow rods and reels at no charge, who needs a fishing permit and how to purchase them. The program will touch on basic identification of the fish species anglers will commonly find in St. Louis lakes. It will also introduce participants to MDC’s Discover Nature Fishing—a free educational program that will guide those new to the sport through the basics in a four-lessen sequence. A question-and-answer portion will follow the MDC presentation.

An Introduction to Urban Fishing in St. Louis is a free program, but online pre-registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8b. An e-mail will be sent out to all registered participants the morning of the program with the link to join in virtually.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.