Coronavirus - Sudan: Distribution of hygiene materials and dignity kits to internally displaced women, girls and other vulnerable populations
UNAMID Human Rights Section, jointly with the Mission’s Child Protection Unit, distributed hygiene materials and dignity kits to internally displaced women, girls and other vulnerable populations in areas surrounding the Mission’s Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Golo, Central Darfur. The initiative is part of the Mission’s overall response to support the host community in combating the spread of COVID-19Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).