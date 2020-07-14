Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,170 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sudan: Distribution of hygiene materials and dignity kits to internally displaced women, girls and other vulnerable populations

UNAMID Human Rights Section, jointly with the Mission’s Child Protection Unit, distributed hygiene materials and dignity kits to internally displaced women, girls and other vulnerable populations in areas surrounding the Mission’s Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Golo, Central Darfur. The initiative is part of the Mission’s overall response to support the host community in combating the spread of COVID-19

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

You just read:

Coronavirus - Sudan: Distribution of hygiene materials and dignity kits to internally displaced women, girls and other vulnerable populations

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.