United States Oil Fund, LP Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $500,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. continues its investigation of potential securities law violations on behalf of investors of the United States Oil Fund, LP (“USO” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: USO ) to determine whether USO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. USO has lost approximately 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30, 2020. Reportedly, the SEC and CFTC have begun investigations around whether USO’s risks were properly disclosed to investors.



United States Oil Fund investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, USO shares and suffered losses greater than $500,000 are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com , info@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims .

