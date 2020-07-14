Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angolan president stresses France's contribution to democracy

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 14 - Angolan Head of state João Lourenço highlighted Tuesday the importance of the French Revolution for the construction to Democracy and the universal observance of the principles of Freedom and Fraternity.,

This is expressed in a message of congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, ahead of French National Day on 14th of July.

Angolan president recalled the "historical events", marking the  date, which brought together the French people around the creation of a modern Republic.

In the letter, João Lourenço mentioned the two countries' bilateral relations and the “great level of mutual understanding that exists” between both governments, as potential factors for bilateral cooperation.  

These factors, which have been intensified on the basis of the concrete projects, are "crucial for progress of Angola's growth and the expansion of France's development", the message reads.  

The Angolan Head of State wished good health and well-being for President Emmanuel Macron and success for French people success.  

In 1789, on this day, a violent uprising helped in usher the French Revolution.

