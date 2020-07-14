Martin Ivach offers expert tips on lawn care ahead of summer
Landscaping company owner and expert Martin Ivach offers his three best pieces of advice for maintaining a beautiful lawn this summer and year-round.OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The owner of Green Ace Landscaping, Inc. in Oakville, Ontario, Martin Ivach also owns Green Ace Design Build, Inc., proudly serving Mississauga, Oakville, and the Greater Toronto Area. An expert in landscape design, planting, and lawn care, Ivach offers his three best tips on achieving and maintaining a beautiful lawn ahead of summer.
"Every backyard is a canvas," says Martin Ivach, speaking from his home in Oakville, Ontario, "and every plant, brick, and other feature is a brushstroke. "With summer just around the corner, right now, lawn care is more important than ever, according to Martin Ivach. The beautiful landscape designs created for customers by Green Ace Landscaping and Green Ace Design Build, he says, throughout the Greater Toronto Area and nearby are only amplified further by appropriate lawn care and upkeep. "We employ the latest technology and professional software in our work, but there's no match for passion and experience when it comes to keeping your lawn in great shape," suggests Ivach.
It's with this in mind that Martin Ivach is keen to offer three expert tips on lawn care ahead of this summer.
First, he points toward removing anything unwanted from a lawn. "Remove moss and weeds," says Ivach, "including their roots where possible, as these will attempt to outcompete your lawn for nutrients. "The landscaping company owner and expert also recommends removing any dead or dry grass at the same time, most easily done with a rake or lawn scarifier.
Martin Ivach's second tip, meanwhile, centers around drainage and aeration. "Without proper drainage and aeration, a lawn can become both waterlogged and devoid of the nutrients needed for growth," he explains. Drainage issues can often be addressed by directing excess rainfall away from a lawn, while tools to tackle lawn aeration—including just a simple garden fork—are readily available online and in stores, according to the expert.
Lastly, and with drainage and aeration now sorted, Martin Ivach touches briefly on irrigation. "Maintaining a lush, green lawn takes time," says the expert, "which is difficult when you're busy in life."Where possible, then, Martin Ivach suggests integrating an irrigation system into lawns and landscape designs. "At Green Ace, we have the expertise and experience to correctly install the best irrigation systems for clients' needs," he adds, "which often represents the very best possible investment in maintaining a lush, green lawn year-round."Martin Ivach and his businesses work hard to create only the most beautiful outdoor oases, pools, backyard water and fire features, entranceways, driveways, and more. Excellent lawn care, however, he says, very often remains fundamental to the success of any such project.
"Every day I'm inspired by the projects I get to work on, and the wonderful customers I'm fortunate enough to be able to connect with," explains Ivach. He strives, he says, to find the perfect balance of comfort and beauty in each of his projects."Correct lawn care often plays a major part in both creating and maintaining beautiful outdoor spaces," adds Martin Ivach, wrapping up, "which is why it's so important to get it right."
