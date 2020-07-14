STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police assists in search following Williston shooting

WILLISTON, Vermont (Tuesday, July 14, 2020) — Police are searching for a man near Lake Iroquois in Williston who might be connected to a shooting late Monday in at the Maple Tree Place plaza.

The incident began at 10:19 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, when the Williston Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting near Best Buy in Maple Tree Place. The Vermont State Police, Richmond Police Department and Williston Fire Department were dispatched to assist. Witnesses reported several shots fired, possibly an exchange of gunfire between two people, and that the individuals involved had fled before police arrived. (A separate news release from Williston police provides further details.)

At 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, a deputy with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department became involved with a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 89 involving a vehicle that might have had a connection to Monday night’s shooting. The pursuit was terminated near Lake Iroquois in Williston, where two of the three occupants of the vehicle were questioned and released. A third man in the vehicle fled on foot.

Police are actively searching in the vicinity of the lake for the suspect. There is a heavy police presence in the area. Members of the public are advised to be cautious if they live in or are passing through the area, or to take alternate routes.

The Williston Police Department remains the lead investigative agency.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

