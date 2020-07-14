BIS and DOJ to Keynote at ACI’s U.S. - China Trade Controls Virtual Conference taking place on August 13, 2020

U.S. - China Trade Controls Virtual Conference

Practical Guidance on Military User and End-User Regulations, the Foreign Direct Product Rule, Critical Technologies and Licensing Exceptions

USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a one day virtual conference to discuss timely changes to the export controls regulations. This conference will provide practical guidance on military user and end-user regulations, the foreign direct product rule, critical technologies and licensing exception.

Government Speakers

Matthew Boreman

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration

U.S. Department of Commerce

John Demers

Assistant Attorney General for National Security

U.S. Department of Justice

This conference will provide Best Practices from Industry on How to Apply Complex Requirements including:

• GE

• GlobalFoundries

• Leonardo DRS

• Micron

• Sensata Technologies

There has never been a more pressing time to discuss:

• The Entity List and Your Business Relationships: Resolving Hidden Pitfalls Affecting Due Diligence, Compliance and Reputational Risk

• Military Use and End-User: How to Apply the Regulations-and Pitfalls to Avoid

• Hong Kong: Takeaways on the Future of Hong Kong – and Your Exports and Re-Exports to China

• Foreign Direct Product Rule: The Finer Points of Interpreting the Rule to Meet BIS Expectations

• Critical Technologies and CFIUS: New Developments and What They Mean for Deals Coming Down the Pipeline

More information about the conference, including full agenda, speaker faculty list, and brochure can be accessed HERE.

###

