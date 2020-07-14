Independent Research Firm Cites Rackspace Technology as a Leader in Hosted Private Cloud Services in North America and Europe

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO and LONDON, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology has been positioned as a leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services in Europe, Q2 2020 and The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services in North America, Q2 2020.



The Forrester Reports illustrate how each provider measures up and helps infrastructure and operations (I&O) professionals select the right provider for their needs.

The reports both leverage a 32-criterion evaluation of hosted private cloud providers by researching, analyzing and scoring the criteria for each company. Of the 32 criteria, Rackspace Technology received the highest possible score of 5.0 in 14 criteria within the current offering and strategy categories in North America, as well as 12 criteria in Europe.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in this report,” said Kevin Jones, CEO at Rackspace Technology. “We believe that this accomplishment further demonstrates our hard work and traction as a leader in multicloud.”

According to the North American report, “Rackspace Technology offers platform breadth and a strong reputation for support…despite its small and medium-size business (SMB) heritage, Rackspace Technology has shown success in penetrating larger enterprise accounts with its influential ’Fanatical Support’ philosophy and significant record for innovation.”

The report goes on to note, “Rackspace Technology earns appreciation from customer references for its support capabilities… the company’s embrace of Service Blocks represents perhaps the most important packaging innovation in managed services in recent years.” Additionally, it states, “With its strong data center presence, Rackspace Technology is a solid choice for both enterprise and SMB customers in North America for hosted private cloud services.”



“Rackspace Technology offers multicloud solutions that empower customers with the tools they need to grow their business, increase efficiency and deliver the future,” said Jeff Moyer, Senior Vice President of Private and Managed Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. “Our goal is to help organizations reshape their IT in a simpler, more effective way.”

"We embrace technology, providing leading edge solutions for our customers to provide them with powerful outcomes, said Tim Lovejoy, VP Private Cloud and Government at Rackspace Technology EMEA. "Across EMEA, private cloud continues to be to highly valued by businesses across all sectors as the benefits and underlining value is realized throughout the region.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

For more information on Rackspace Technology’s position as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ for hosted private cloud services in North America and EMEA, please view copies of the full reports here

Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@rackspace.com