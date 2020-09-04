Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Connecticut to Get Serious About Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Serious Results

Connecticut

NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT , USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Connecticut to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Connecticut is home to the one of the world's largest submarine bases and most US Navy Veterans who served on submarines trained in Connecticut. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to guide a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma through the financial compensation process.

Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this.

The Connecticut Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New London, Groton, Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Connecticut.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Connecticut the group strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Yale Cancer Center New Haven, Connecticut https://www.yalecancercenter.org/

High risk work groups for mesothelioma in Connecticut in include US Navy Veterans or shipyard workers in New London/Groton, or workers at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a manufacturing facility, at a public utility, as a plumber, welder, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.