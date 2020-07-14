Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,150 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 13 July

South African Government Download logo

As of 1pm on 13 July, the Western Cape has 16 689 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 78548 confirmed cases and 59 492 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

78548

Total recoveries

59492

Total deaths

2367

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

16 689

Tests conducted

353823

Hospitalisations

1628 with 289 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

6612

5220

Southern

6893

5445

Northern

4598

3755

Tygerberg

9919

7918

Eastern

7263

5641

Klipfontein

7391

5885

Mitchells Plain

6319

5115

Khayelitsha

7228

6215

Total

56223

45194

Sub-districts:

District

 Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

188

76

Garden Route

Knysna

425

196

Garden Route

George

1335

655

Garden Route

Hessequa

51

28

Garden Route

Kannaland

31

13

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

612

215

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

242

65

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1458

1038

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

3212

2510

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

2191

1549

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

731

462

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

903

655

Overberg

Overstrand

1071

682

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

106

59

Overberg

Swellendam

149

64

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

736

440

West Coast

Bergrivier

244

189

​West Coast

​Cederberg

63

39

West Coast 

Matzikama

132

53

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

915

631

West Coast

Swartland

849

552

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

80

27

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

6

2

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

1

0

Unallocated: 6594 (4098 recovered) 

Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 24 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2367. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Masks for Madiba:

On Saturday, we mark President Nelson Mandela’s birthday and Mandela Day.

Traditionally, the day is marked by giving 67 minutes of your time in service of others. This year, it may be more difficult to spend time in care facilities, hospitals and homes because of the need to protect the vulnerable and to practice social distancing. I myself, will still be self-isolating at home, due to testing positive for COVID-19. However, this does not mean that we cannot work together in acts of kindness and of solidarity.

I appeal to residents who are able to, to donate a mask or more in our 67 Masks for Madiba campaign. Over the next week, we will be collecting new and unused masks for both children and adults to ensure that we are able to get masks to as many of our residents as possible to help protect them, their loved ones and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We have partnered with Wesgro’s Maskathon Challenge to help get as many masks into communities as possible.

My wife Tracy and I will be donating 67 masks to the cause. We encourage everyone to challenge their friends, family members and colleagues to get involved and donate too. Whether you can only donate one mask, or 67, whether you’re a school, business or big corporate, we want you to get involved.

Here’s how:

- If you can sew and make your own masks, we encourage you to get creative. Guidelines on what materials to use, and how many layers the mask should be, can be found here: https://bit.ly/307A2jf

- Support local, small businesses in your community making masks, and purchase to donate. Purchased masks can be dropped off in the boxes on the ground floor at 9 Dorp street between 7am and 6pm daily.

- Visit https://bit.ly/32jYcts where you can pledge masks, or make cash donations. Monetary donations will be made to one of two partner organisations, the Craft and Design Institute and the Health Foundation. These funds will be allocated to community-based manufacturers from vulnerable communities, creating an income stream for them. Physical masks pledged through this page can be delivered to the Craft and Design Institute at the Watershed at the V&A Waterfront.

- Corporates wishing to make large donations can either pledge through the link above, or can email bianca.capazorio@westerncape.gov.za with details of their donation.

Help us share the love by sharing a picture of yourself and your donation, using the hashtag #masksformadiba and tag my social media accounts. We will be sharing some of the pictures between now and Saturday.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 13 July

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.