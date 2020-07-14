Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 13 July
As of 1pm on 13 July, the Western Cape has 16 689 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 78548 confirmed cases and 59 492 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
78548
|
Total recoveries
|
59492
|
Total deaths
|
2367
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
16 689
|
Tests conducted
|
353823
|
Hospitalisations
|
1628 with 289 in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
6612
|
5220
|
Southern
|
6893
|
5445
|
Northern
|
4598
|
3755
|
Tygerberg
|
9919
|
7918
|
Eastern
|
7263
|
5641
|
Klipfontein
|
7391
|
5885
|
Mitchells Plain
|
6319
|
5115
|
Khayelitsha
|
7228
|
6215
|
Total
|
56223
|
45194
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
188
|
76
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
425
|
196
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
1335
|
655
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
51
|
28
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
31
|
13
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
612
|
215
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
242
|
65
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
1458
|
1038
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
3212
|
2510
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
2191
|
1549
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
731
|
462
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
903
|
655
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
1071
|
682
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
106
|
59
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
149
|
64
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
736
|
440
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
244
|
189
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
63
|
39
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
132
|
53
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
915
|
631
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
849
|
552
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
80
|
27
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
6
|
2
|
Central Karoo
|
Prince Albert
|
1
|
0
Unallocated: 6594 (4098 recovered)
Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 24 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2367. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Masks for Madiba:
On Saturday, we mark President Nelson Mandela’s birthday and Mandela Day.
Traditionally, the day is marked by giving 67 minutes of your time in service of others. This year, it may be more difficult to spend time in care facilities, hospitals and homes because of the need to protect the vulnerable and to practice social distancing. I myself, will still be self-isolating at home, due to testing positive for COVID-19. However, this does not mean that we cannot work together in acts of kindness and of solidarity.
I appeal to residents who are able to, to donate a mask or more in our 67 Masks for Madiba campaign. Over the next week, we will be collecting new and unused masks for both children and adults to ensure that we are able to get masks to as many of our residents as possible to help protect them, their loved ones and to slow the spread of COVID-19.
We have partnered with Wesgro’s Maskathon Challenge to help get as many masks into communities as possible.
My wife Tracy and I will be donating 67 masks to the cause. We encourage everyone to challenge their friends, family members and colleagues to get involved and donate too. Whether you can only donate one mask, or 67, whether you’re a school, business or big corporate, we want you to get involved.
Here’s how:
- If you can sew and make your own masks, we encourage you to get creative. Guidelines on what materials to use, and how many layers the mask should be, can be found here: https://bit.ly/307A2jf
- Support local, small businesses in your community making masks, and purchase to donate. Purchased masks can be dropped off in the boxes on the ground floor at 9 Dorp street between 7am and 6pm daily.
- Visit https://bit.ly/32jYcts where you can pledge masks, or make cash donations. Monetary donations will be made to one of two partner organisations, the Craft and Design Institute and the Health Foundation. These funds will be allocated to community-based manufacturers from vulnerable communities, creating an income stream for them. Physical masks pledged through this page can be delivered to the Craft and Design Institute at the Watershed at the V&A Waterfront.
- Corporates wishing to make large donations can either pledge through the link above, or can email bianca.capazorio@westerncape.gov.za with details of their donation.
Help us share the love by sharing a picture of yourself and your donation, using the hashtag #masksformadiba and tag my social media accounts. We will be sharing some of the pictures between now and Saturday.
