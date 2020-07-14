Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 13 July

As of 1pm on 13 July, the Western Cape has 16 689 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 78548 confirmed cases and 59 492 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 78548 Total recoveries 59492 Total deaths 2367 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 16 689 Tests conducted 353823 Hospitalisations 1628 with 289 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 6612 5220 Southern 6893 5445 Northern 4598 3755 Tygerberg 9919 7918 Eastern 7263 5641 Klipfontein 7391 5885 Mitchells Plain 6319 5115 Khayelitsha 7228 6215 Total 56223 45194

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 188 76 Garden Route Knysna 425 196 Garden Route George 1335 655 Garden Route Hessequa 51 28 Garden Route Kannaland 31 13 Garden Route Mossel Bay 612 215 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 242 65 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1458 1038 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 3212 2510 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 2191 1549 Cape Winelands Langeberg 731 462 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 903 655 Overberg Overstrand 1071 682 Overberg Cape Agulhas 106 59 Overberg Swellendam 149 64 Overberg Theewaterskloof 736 440 West Coast Bergrivier 244 189 ​West Coast ​Cederberg 63 39 West Coast Matzikama 132 53 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 915 631 West Coast Swartland 849 552 Central Karoo Beaufort West 80 27 Central Karoo Laingsburg 6 2 Central Karoo Prince Albert 1 0

Unallocated: 6594 (4098 recovered)

Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 24 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2367. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Masks for Madiba:

On Saturday, we mark President Nelson Mandela’s birthday and Mandela Day.

Traditionally, the day is marked by giving 67 minutes of your time in service of others. This year, it may be more difficult to spend time in care facilities, hospitals and homes because of the need to protect the vulnerable and to practice social distancing. I myself, will still be self-isolating at home, due to testing positive for COVID-19. However, this does not mean that we cannot work together in acts of kindness and of solidarity.

I appeal to residents who are able to, to donate a mask or more in our 67 Masks for Madiba campaign. Over the next week, we will be collecting new and unused masks for both children and adults to ensure that we are able to get masks to as many of our residents as possible to help protect them, their loved ones and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We have partnered with Wesgro’s Maskathon Challenge to help get as many masks into communities as possible.

My wife Tracy and I will be donating 67 masks to the cause. We encourage everyone to challenge their friends, family members and colleagues to get involved and donate too. Whether you can only donate one mask, or 67, whether you’re a school, business or big corporate, we want you to get involved.

Here’s how:

- If you can sew and make your own masks, we encourage you to get creative. Guidelines on what materials to use, and how many layers the mask should be, can be found here: https://bit.ly/307A2jf

- Support local, small businesses in your community making masks, and purchase to donate. Purchased masks can be dropped off in the boxes on the ground floor at 9 Dorp street between 7am and 6pm daily.

- Visit https://bit.ly/32jYcts where you can pledge masks, or make cash donations. Monetary donations will be made to one of two partner organisations, the Craft and Design Institute and the Health Foundation. These funds will be allocated to community-based manufacturers from vulnerable communities, creating an income stream for them. Physical masks pledged through this page can be delivered to the Craft and Design Institute at the Watershed at the V&A Waterfront.

- Corporates wishing to make large donations can either pledge through the link above, or can email bianca.capazorio@westerncape.gov.za with details of their donation.

Help us share the love by sharing a picture of yourself and your donation, using the hashtag #masksformadiba and tag my social media accounts. We will be sharing some of the pictures between now and Saturday.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier