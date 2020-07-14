Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 287796 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
As of today, a cumulative total of 287 796 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.
Case Data:
|
Province
|
Total cases for 13 July 2020
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
52058
|
18,1
|
Free State
|
5632
|
2,0
|
Gauteng
|
103713
|
36,0
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
27387
|
9,5
|
Limpopo
|
3316
|
1,2
|
Mpumalanga
|
4299
|
1,5
|
North West
|
10525
|
3,7
|
Northern Cape
|
1522
|
0,5
|
Western Cape
|
79344
|
27,6
|
Unknown
|
0
|
0,0
|
Total
|
287796
|
100,0
Testing Data:
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 194 624 with 40 233 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries:
Regrettably, we report a further 93 COVID-19 related deaths- 6 from KwaZulu- Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from Western Cape and 23 from Eastern Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4172.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries is 138 241, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
709
|
32083
|
Free State
|
35
|
746
|
Gauteng
|
644
|
33514
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
286
|
7521
|
Limpopo
|
33
|
1147
|
Mpumalanga
|
33
|
910
|
North West
|
36
|
2474
|
Northern Cape
|
11
|
354
|
Western Cape
|
2385
|
59492
|
Total
|
4172
|
138241
Issued by: Department of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.