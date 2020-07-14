Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 287796 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

South African Government Download logo

As of today, a cumulative total of 287 796 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

Case Data:

Province

Total cases for 13 July 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

52058

18,1

Free State

5632

2,0

Gauteng

103713

36,0

KwaZulu-Natal

27387

9,5

Limpopo

3316

1,2

Mpumalanga

4299

1,5

North West

10525

3,7

Northern Cape

1522

0,5

Western Cape

79344

27,6

Unknown

0

0,0

Total

287796

100,0

Testing Data:

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 194 624 with 40 233 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably, we report a further 93 COVID-19 related deaths- 6 from KwaZulu- Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from Western Cape and 23 from Eastern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4172.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries is 138 241, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

709

32083

Free State

35

746

Gauteng

644

33514

KwaZulu-Natal

286

7521

Limpopo

33

1147

Mpumalanga

33

910

North West

36

2474

Northern Cape

11

354

Western Cape

2385

59492

Total

4172

138241

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

