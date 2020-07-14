Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 287796 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 287 796 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

Case Data:

Province Total cases for 13 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 52058 18,1 Free State 5632 2,0 Gauteng 103713 36,0 KwaZulu-Natal 27387 9,5 Limpopo 3316 1,2 Mpumalanga 4299 1,5 North West 10525 3,7 Northern Cape 1522 0,5 Western Cape 79344 27,6 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 287796 100,0

Testing Data:

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 194 624 with 40 233 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries:

Regrettably, we report a further 93 COVID-19 related deaths- 6 from KwaZulu- Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from Western Cape and 23 from Eastern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4172.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries is 138 241, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 709 32083 Free State 35 746 Gauteng 644 33514 KwaZulu-Natal 286 7521 Limpopo 33 1147 Mpumalanga 33 910 North West 36 2474 Northern Cape 11 354 Western Cape 2385 59492 Total 4172 138241

Issued by: Department of Health