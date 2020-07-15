Giacom Announces UK Distribution Partnership with Nuvolex

Giacom partners with Independent Software Vendor to solve challenging Microsoft Cloud administration pain points for the Managed Service Provider community.

HULL, ENGLAND, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giacom, the fastest-growing Reseller-Only Cloud Service Provider to the MSP community in the UK has partnered with Nuvolex, becoming the first Distributor in the United Kingdom to resell the Nuvolex ManageX™ platform – the IT industry’s most advanced Multitenant Management platform, supporting Microsoft 365 and Azure administration.

Much of the IT support resources within an MSP are dedicated to the Help Desk. Commonly recurring customer service requests from Microsoft 365 and Azure should be easily remediated by Help Desk administrators without having to escalate tickets to senior IT personnel for support. However, this is not always the case.

There are a number of service inefficiencies as well as significant security gaps that exist in many MSP workflows, dramatically slowing down cloud service remediation and putting customer data at risk. MSPs need a way to efficiently manage their existing Microsoft 365 customers, secure their customer data and continue to grow their cloud customer base without increasing service delivery costs. This can only be done through extensive service automation, which is at the core of the ManageX platform. Extensive service automation, along with a highly intuitive cloud administration portal are both key components in driving Cloud Managed Services profitability for MSPs, starting with Microsoft 365 and Azure.

The ManageX™ platform simplifies provisioning and daily administration across all Microsoft 365 workloads, as well as Azure VMs, through a highly intuitive “Single Pane of Glass” administration portal. Common cloud service requests that can take Help Desk administrators a significant amount of time to remediate can easily be done on the platform in seconds, requiring only a few simple mouse clicks.

The platform has the unique ability to heavily automate both in-tenant and cross-tenant administration, allowing MSPs to handle cloud service requests 3 to 5 times faster, while improving their customers’ security posture. Increasing the speed of cloud service remediation will drive significantly higher profitability in an MSP’s Microsoft Cloud Managed Services business.

Brian Hamel, Nuvolex CEO, comments: “We have a lot of MSP DNA – we’ve held the same jobs and experienced the same pain when managing multiple Microsoft 365 and Azure tenants, so we understand the issues our MSP customers face and know how to solve them. We’ve taken our extensive experience and knowledge and incorporated it into an innovative solution to solve some of the most pressing cloud management problems in the MSP community.”

With organisations of all sizes moving from the traditional on-premise world to the cloud, many MSPs didn’t realise the unique technical and business challenges they would face in their attempt to efficiently and cost effectively manage their cloud customers.

This played an important factor in Nuvolex choosing the right UK Distribution partner: “It was important for us to work with a Distributor in the region who had intimate knowledge of MSPs’ major cloud service delivery pain points, understand where the MSP market was headed and was 100% focused on helping MSPs to profitably transform their on-premise Managed Services business to Cloud Managed Services starting with Microsoft 365 and Azure”.

“We were looking for a partner with a big enough customer footprint, truly passionate about solving these major MSP pain points and a willingness to work very collaboratively with us. Giacom ticked all these boxes, which cemented the deal.”

Mike Wardell, CEO of Giacom, comments: “At Giacom, we’re always looking for new ways to support our customers, make their lives easier and give them time back. Our partnership with Nuvolex will provide them with a platform that unifies administration of the Microsoft cloud stack through advanced levels of service automation, while incorporating security measures to protect their customer data. Ultimately, this will allow our customers to grow their Cloud Managed Services business in a simple and secure way.

“We’re honoured to be partnered with Nuvolex, to take their Multitenant Management Platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure to the UK MSP community. It is evident that both the need and demand for a platform that enables MSPs to increase the cost efficiencies of delivering Microsoft Cloud Services to their customer base is strong in the UK market, and we’re excited to bring Nuvolex to our customers.”

Nuvolex is available in the UK market through Giacom now, find out more here.