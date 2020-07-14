New EquipmentWatch research reveals an alarming amount of construction firms are not positioning themselves for post-COVID-19 recovery

Research reveals seven key steps contractors should take to future-proof their businesses

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch, the leader in heavy construction equipment research, data, and intelligence, releases a new report titled "Future-Proofing the Construction Business: Equipment Trends, Insights, and Guidance,” which examines the key trends, challenges, and opportunities facing construction businesses in the face of COVID-19 and related economic setbacks. EquipmentWatch interviewed over 50 executives from leading contractors, cross-referencing their responses with its data.



Click here to download the report.

Key findings of the report include:

The impact of COVID-19 has been dramatic, with 52% of respondents experiencing significant work stoppages or delays in Q2 2020

44% expected it to take longer than six months to recover costs for current or future projects, compared to pre-COVID-19 recovery times

Underlying changes to heavy equipment cost-management are accelerating, with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) rates continuing to increase, fuel prices decreasing, and rental rates for equipment continuing to steadily rise

Despite this, the EquipmentWatch research shows worrying signs that contractors are exacerbating cash-flow problems through not future-proofing their businesses for post-COVID recovery:

38% of respondents state that more than 10% of their fleet was inaccessible or idle due to recent work delays. Yet, 58% have not billed for equipment-related standby costs

Almost half of the respondents indicated they are not modifying their fleet utilization or changing their plans to lease or purchase additional assets

The cost to own and operate a machine has increased across most equipment types. EquipmentWatch’s Rental Rate Blue Book rates have climbed 16% on average over the last several years. If contractors are not updating their rates this could translate into significant losses

The EquipmentWatch report details seven key steps contractors should take now to optimize equipment and position themselves for recovery. They include:

Know your true costs and update your equipment rates to respond to market and demand shifts Consider selling idle assets and unused inventory. Using residual values can identify the optimal disposition window for assets and create more liquidity Rethink and restructure supply chain transparency through self-reporting with critical suppliers Assess whether to rent or use owned equipment. The EquipmentWatch research suggests a steady move to more rental vs ownership of assets Utilize and apply standby rates to combat project delays and slowdowns Infuse technology and embrace digital transformation. Digital channels are creating new ways of engaging with stakeholders such as suppliers, OEMs, project owners and subcontractors Look ahead and plan accordingly – focus on strategy. Research suggests only 25% of engineering and construction boards’ time is spent on strategy. Now is the time to evaluate which projects can be shut down/which can utilize alternate project delivery methods

Commenting on the findings, EquipmentWatch Vice President Simon Ferguson said: “When we look at previous downturns, we see that recovery does not happen equally across the board. Construction businesses who use this period to re-evaluate their equipment, supply chain and technology strategies will position themselves for long-term success. We are pleased to make this new research whitepaper available to support and fuel this process.”

Click here to download the full Future-Proofing the Construction Business Report.

About EquipmentWatch

EquipmentWatch is the trusted source for heavy equipment data and intelligence. EquipmentWatch produces the leading database information products for the construction equipment industry and is the world leader in heavy construction research and serves more than 15,000 professional, high-volume users of construction and lift-truck data. Our products are valuable tools in decisions surrounding the purchase, valuation, operation, and disposal of equipment.

For nearly 50 years, EquipmentWatch has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, lenders and insurers, and government agencies involved in heavy civil construction.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contact

Keith Tyson

Product Marketing Manager

EquipmentWatch

E: keith.tyson@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76d945e5-de9c-4ca5-89a0-0439beb61882