ORYX Gaming Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has been awarded with the leading international ISO/IEC 27001 certification, underlining the supplier’s commitment to information security.



ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

The certification will enable ORYX Gaming to continue its global expansion into regulated markets and to provide its extensive content portfolio to even more operator partners.

Among other regions, ORYX Gaming will shortly make its debut in Switzerland, a highly attractive market that uses the ISO certification as their regulation benchmark. Future operator partners in Switzerland will be able to access a repertoire of over 250 casino games hosted, managed and licensed on the ORYX RGS.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX, said: “This accreditation acknowledges our commitment to compliance and security across our global operations and is an important achievement for us. It is the result of a lot of hard work from our dedicated team and it will allow us to continue to expand into newly regulated markets, such as Switzerland, and to deliver on our 2020 strategy to grow aggressively by strengthening our position in regulated markets across the globe.”

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the latest milestone in what has been an outstanding year for ORYX. The supplier has significantly expanded its regulated European presence as well as entered new international markets, following iGaming platform/PAM agreements in the US and Colombia.

Several ORYX Hub integration agreements have been signed with tier one operators in Europe and LatAm, giving partners access to 10,000+ games from 100+ providers. Powered by a real-time data feed, ORYX Hub effectively enables operators to create exclusive competitive environments, in-game leaderboards and real-time tournaments.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-647-800-2282

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air

lina@squareintheair.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-289-276-1167

tim@bragg.games