Potomac Fund Management launches Union, a new UMA Platform for Small Business Advisors

Created as an all-in-one solution for independent financial advisors, Union streamlines and covers the entire client experience, from digital account opening and a client portal to financial planning, trading and reporting. With a single point of entry, Union enables advisors to run their core business functions efficiently and simply, rather than manage the constant hassle of (seemingly never-ending) multiple integrations.

“As a small but rapidly growing business ourselves, we were frustrated by the chronic lack of support in the industry for small businesses. If an advisor has $20-$50 million in AUM, and they’ve built a phenomenal business, they deserve more than a call center,” said Potomac President Manish Khatta. “Currently, there are a number of so-called ‘solutions’ on the market, yet most feature a hodgepodge of integrations, which the advisor is tasked with managing. Union was created with the entrepreneur in mind – simple, headache and stress free.”

Upon entering the UMA market with Union, Potomac is positioned as the antithesis of the industry consolidation trend, which has continuously focused on servicing billion-dollar firms. The platform is designed to bring the same level of technology and investment management support to small businesses that in the past, only larger RIAs have been graced with.

With a full range of strategists from strategic to tactical, Potomac provides a custom, curated set of solutions specific to each advisor and their needs simplifying the multi-strategist process. Additionally, by tapping into the expertise and resources of the Potomac team, advisors can expand their offerings and bottom line, opening the door to new markets like 403(b), 401(k) and HSA accounts.

“Small advisory firms have been treated as second-class industry citizens for too long,” said Potomac Director of Advisor Education Jeff Goodnow. “They deserve highest level of technology, expertise, and service the industry can offer – regardless of their AUM. These are the future $500M, and billion-dollar firms, and it is ridiculous to marginalize them. Union can give them what they need most: unified technology paired with a dependable partner and a real human to talk to, not an automated phone tree.”

About Potomac Fund Management

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management (“Potomac”) is a boutique investment strategist for financial advisors. With strategies available on numerous platforms including Evestnet, SMArtX, Adhesion and Orion Portfolio Solutions, the Union UMA platform, and a direct offering, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Each avenue is built on Potomac’s core belief that financial success is about more than hitting a number twenty years into the future; it’s about feeling confident as you get there. For more information, visit www.potomacfund.com .

