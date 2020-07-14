Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,145 in the last 365 days.

1st North Dakota tribal youth services pact deemed 'sustainable'

Bismarck Tribune

Early results show promise for the first agreement providing state court services to tribal youth in North Dakota.

The 2019 Legislature passed a law allowing for tribal juvenile services cooperative agreements to provide services for youth adjudicated in tribal courts. The law ends after July 2021.

In late 2019, the Spirit Lake Tribe signed the first memorandum of understanding with state officials for a pilot project. The agreement is for five years.

Since Spirit Lake Tribal Court began sharing juvenile case data with a team of state agencies in February, six youth have been involved and received services such as risk and needs assessments to aid tribal probation case planning, and access to treatment.

Read more at: https://bismarcktribune.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/1st-north-dakota-tribal-youth-services-pact-deemed-sustainable/article_7eaf59c5-7c04-573f-a16f-08c0b60fe1ef.html

You just read:

1st North Dakota tribal youth services pact deemed 'sustainable'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.