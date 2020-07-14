Downing Street Launches Mortgage Fund on DealSquare

Fund invests in a diversified mix of first mortgages in urban locations in Ontario

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Downing Street Group , a Toronto-based real estate investment firm, today announced the launch of its $100 million private placement offering on DealSquare for the Downing Street Premium Yield Mortgage Fund LP (“DSPYM”). Powered by NEO technology, DealSquare is a joint initiative between Silver Maple Ventures and NEO to make private markets better and more accessible.



Founded in 1986, The Downing Street Group acquires, repurposes, and develops residential, office, commercial, land, and industrial real estate throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario. The company focuses on creating transformative real estate developments and provides advisory services in addition to both debt and equity financing to third parties across all asset classes. With a reputation for success built on the execution of its four complementary investment theses, a savvy entrepreneurial leadership team, and an intimate and nuanced knowledge of the local market, Downing Street provides investors with stable and sustained risk weighted returns.

The Downing Street Premium Yield Mortgage Fund LP invests in a diversified mix of first mortgages on commercial, office, industrial, and development land properties in urban locations in Ontario. The loan to value of each mortgage does not exceed 75%, while the term to maturity of each mortgage does not exceed 2 years. With DSPYM, Downing Street aims to provide unitholders with consistent monthly distributions backed by first mortgages that are subject to rigorous and diligent underwriting. DSPYM was launched in December 2019 and, to date, has provided distributions to its investors of approximately 8.55% per annum.

“We are actively growing both the debt and equity sides of our business and require a platform which can provide us with access to new capital sources. DealSquare offers that access, while also providing our firm with additional market exposure,” says Marc Canale, Partner and COO of Downing Street. “We’re excited to launch this campaign and look forward to welcoming new investors into our business.”

DealSquare is an online private placement platform for dealers, investment advisors, and capital raisers. The centralized platform gives registered users the ability to efficiently find, analyze, share, and subscribe to private market deals. DealSquare offers a fully digital and automated process, allowing capital raisers to publish their private placement opportunities, dealers to complete their due diligence, and advisors and investors to electronically subscribe to a deal. Exempt securities are seamlessly integrated into client accounts and dealer back office systems using NEO technology.

“We welcome Downing Street Premium Yield Mortgage Fund onto our platform,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Managing Director of DealSquare. “Mortgage-backed investments offer attractive cash flow, generating returns to investors. With the listing of Downing Street Group’s mortgage fund on DealSquare, advisors can now easily offer this investment opportunity to their clients and execute investment transactions.”

“This is the first time Downing Street has reached out to a wider investor audience and DealSquare, powered by NEO, is the perfect tool to make it happen,” adds Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “The campaign offers broad exposure for Downing Street, while providing investors with a fully digitized platform to access an investment opportunity that would have otherwise been available to only a select few.”

To view Downing Street’s private placement offering on DealSquare, click here . The Downing Street ticker is available under DSPMF on existing advisor order entry systems.

About The Downing Street Group

The Downing Street Group acquires, repositions and develops residential, office, commercial, land, and industrial real estate. It also provides advisory services, in addition to both debt and equity financing, to third parties across all asset classes. Led by its principals Anthony Alberga, Daniel Odorico and Marc Canale, over the last 35 years the firm has built up a reputation for “big thinking with a boutique feeling.”

Connect with Downing Street: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

About DealSquare

A joint initiative between NEO and Silver Maple Ventures, DealSquare, is Canada’s first centralized dealer platform for private placements, digitally connecting capital-raisers to investment dealers, their advisory networks, and their investors. With the complete roll-out of the platform in early 2020, DealSquare supports the entire private placement process: capital raisers publish their private placement opportunities; dealers complete their due diligence; and advisors electronically subscribe to a deal, with exempt securities seamlessly integrated into client accounts and back office systems utilizing NEO technology.

Connect with DealSquare: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

About NEO

NEO is a group of established fintech companies that provide capital markets infrastructure designed for and led by the industry. NEO’s competitive drive, innovation, and advocacy enable change for the better. The NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment; and DealSquare, powered by NEO technology, is a platform that enables the distribution of financial assets not listed on a stock exchange in a way that saves costs, reduces operational risks, and improves the investor experience.

Connect with NEO: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Silver Maple Ventures

Silver Maple Ventures Inc. (“SMV”) is an exempt market dealer and holding company of FrontFundr Financial Services Inc. (“FrontFundr”) and DealSquare Technologies Inc. (“DealSquare”). With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, the SMV team are national leaders in the private capital markets, developing and operating two fintech platforms to provide access to private markets in Canada and simplify the transaction process.

Media Contact John Hills E: John@dealsquare.io P: 289 962 1708