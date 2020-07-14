Introducing Watch With Friends -- Caavo Brings Watch Parties to Your TV

Watch Netflix together on Roku or Apple TV with friends, wherever you are

/EIN News/ -- MILTIPAS, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caavo Inc., a Bay Area-based startup uniting entertainment across devices and services, today launched Watch With Friends, iOS and Android apps that let you easily watch Netflix together on your big screen with friends, wherever they are. Watch With Friends is first to synchronize Netflix across TV and desktop so you can watch together from a Roku, Apple TV or Chrome browser.



“At our core, Caavo is dedicated to finding new ways to unify entertainment for everyone in meaningful and accessible ways,” said Andrew Einaudi, co-founder and CEO of Caavo Inc. “We created Watch With Friends to make it easy to watch movies and shows together from nearly any device on the best screen in the home from different locations, all through a simple mobile app.”

Watch With Friends gives you multiple options to watch movies together on your TV or desktop. If you’d like to start or join a show with an Apple TV or Roku, simply install the Watch With Friends app on your mobile device and enter the name of the party. Watch With Friends automatically identifies your Roku or Apple TV and plays the show for you. If you prefer to watch from a laptop or desktop computer, you can use the Watch With Friends Chrome extension.

Watch With Friends also features a built-in chat, so everyone can stay connected in conversation during the show.

Watch With Friends is available today and free to download in app stores or to your Chrome browser at https://watchwithfriends.com/ . Watch with Friends does not require Caavo Control Center or additional hardware.

