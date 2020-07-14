Direct Travel Awards 100 Healthcare Heroes with Flights

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a month-long online nomination process, Direct Travel, Inc. has announced the winners of its Flights for Heroes initiative , awarding 100 healthcare professionals with tickets for roundtrip airfare.

Chosen from a pool of heartfelt and detailed submissions, the selected heroes span the gauntlet from ER doctors and ICU nurses to paramedics and assistants. The nominees also represent a diverse range of locations throughout the US and Canada, with destinations from Alberta to Arizona and New York to British Columbia.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the quality of the nominations we received through this program,” said John Coffman, Chief Financial Officer at Direct Travel. “There was a clear pattern of tireless dedication from these individuals, not only the 100 winners selected, but all the nominees on the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A few highlights from the campaign include a neuro ICU nurse in Pennsylvania who transitioned to 12-hour shifts caring for patients recovering from COVID-19 and a patient care manager supporting impacted retirement and care facilities in Ontario. These healthcare professionals will be able to use their roundtrip airfare for two to take a much needed break or visit loved ones in the future.

“It’s all about giving back to those who need it most,” said Tami Brown, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Direct Travel. “This was a true community effort, and the Flights for Heroes program reflects the culture we strive for here at Direct Travel, both during good times and challenging times.”

Over the years, Direct Travel, Inc. has taken great pride in giving back to the communities and industries where they conduct business. From national organizations like the Make-A-Wish® Foundation, American Cancer Society and The Adoption Exchange, to a number of civic and cultural organizations in each of their markets, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Feed My Starving Children, it’s an important part of Direct Travel’s corporate culture.

“Direct Travel continues to look for ways to deliver on our ‘Whatever It Takes’ mission statement, which serves as a commitment to the customer service and teamwork that helps our company stand out in the industry,” said Ed Adams, Direct Travel CEO. “The landscape of this pandemic may be changing daily, but we still aspire to find ways to give back to the community and deliver results to our clients.”

A full list of winners and their stories will be published online later this week at dt.com/FlightsForHeroes .

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies, and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 90 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com .

Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com .

Amanda Wesley Direct Travel 225-439-8876 awesley@dt.com