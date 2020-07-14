Sprouts Farmers Market To Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on July 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 2:00 pm PDT (5:00 pm EDT) to discuss the results for the second quarter.



A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com . Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Investors dialing by phone are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9096884 . Callers who pre-register will be given a phone number and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Investors who are unable to pre-register can join the call by dialing 888-869-1189 (toll-free) or 706-643-5902 (international).

The audio replay will remain available for 72 hours and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 9096884.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 35,000 team members and operates 350 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.