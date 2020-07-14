Ripple Street Strengthens Executive Team with New CTO, Venu Goteti

Seasoned SaaS advertising & marketing technology executive joins to accelerate product innovation

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, N.Y., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Street , the leader in connecting brands directly to real consumers in-home, today announced Venu Goteti as their new Chief Technology Officer. Reporting to Ripple Street’s CEO Mike Leo , who joined the company earlier this year , Venu will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technology-driven strategy and platform innovation, where his extensive SaaS experience will accelerate Ripple Street’s ability to identify and scale new product solutions for brand marketers and their agency partners.



“Having had the pleasure to work with Venu in the past, I am acutely aware of how he can significantly help Ripple Street crystallize and realize its untapped potential as a leader in product innovation,” said Mike Leo, Ripple Street’s CEO. “Venu is one of the most inquisitive technologists I know who brings long-term sensibility and pure drive to solving marketers’ problems. These traits, combined with his ability to inject data-driven discipline and operational excellence, makes me excited to think of all the ways we can breathe innovation into everything we do.”

Venu joins Ripple Street with more than 20 years of experience leading global technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Operative, a leading ad management company that serves some of the world’s biggest media brands, including NBCUniversal, Fox, Amazon, and Hulu. At Operative, Venu co-created and delivered many successful SaaS products that major media companies relied on for their Digital, Linear/TV, Programmatic, and Partner Management ecosystems. During his tenure, Venu built Operative’s Research and Development from the ground up to a 450+ employee organization that spanned across APAC, Israel, Europe, and the US. Prior to Operative, Venu also developed numerous award-winning trading and compliance platforms at JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and the New York Stock Exchange.

“Ripple Street’s value proposition to brands is unlike any other partner I have encountered in the advertising and marketing ecosystem. I’m not surprised they’ve accumulated an enviable roster of household name brand clients and been able to build and nurture a robust community of loyal ambassadors. These ambassadors clearly crave new products and love sharing their trial experiences with friends and family on Ripple Street’s platform,” said Venu Goteti, Ripple Street’s new CTO. “Having worked with Mike before at the helm, I’m excited to dig in with him and the team to extend and scale our capabilities that will solve broader and bigger problems for our clients.”

