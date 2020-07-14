Sensi Brands Inc. launches in Canada with industry veteran leadership appointments

Aurora-based company enters Canadian cannabis industry after completing the successful acquisitions of MMG and MMC from Golden Leaf Holdings

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ontario, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensi Brands Inc. (“Sensi Brands” or “SBI”), a cannabis consumer packaged goods company, has officially entered the Canadian market after integrating its acquisitions of licensed producer Medical Marihuana Group (MMG) and, its sister company, the Medical Marijuana Clinic (MMC). As the industry’s attention shifts from large-scale cultivation towards consumer-driven formats and products, SBI’s capital-light model and focus on operational excellence makes it well-positioned to compete on both the domestic and global stage.

Led by entrepreneur Tony Giorgi, a start-up specialist who was formerly the CEO of The Flowr Corporation, SBI brings an experienced management team of cannabis-industry veterans together to execute on his vision.

“We’re focusing on automation and execution,” said Tony Giorgi, CEO of Sensi Brands. “By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and automation, we’re supporting our brands with best-in-class production capabilities while maintaining low overhead in an uncertain market. This is what will keep us competitive in the long run – both in the Canadian recreational market and emerging global markets.”

SBI has been busy over the past six months, establishing its four lines of business, which embody the company’s execution-first mindset, while keeping the business cash flow positive.

To date, SBI has built four diversified lines of business:

Wholesale product distribution: Cannabis cultivation combined with a global network of licensed producers (over 40 LPs) offering wholesale product distribution services including; bulk dried flower, cannabis extracts, and extract derivatives.



Cannabis cultivation combined with a global network of licensed producers (over 40 LPs) offering wholesale product distribution services including; bulk dried flower, cannabis extracts, and extract derivatives. Processing, product innovation & co-packing: Highly automated dried flower processing, pre-rolling and co-packaging services offering white-label outsourcing to strategic LP partners and supporting the company’s portfolio of consumer cannabis brands.





Highly automated dried flower processing, pre-rolling and co-packaging services offering white-label outsourcing to strategic LP partners and supporting the company’s portfolio of consumer cannabis brands. Cannabis consumer-packaged-goods: Innovating, developing, launching, and promoting highly desirable cannabis consumer brands crafted for the most discerning cannabis consumer, and targeted consumer segments.





Innovating, developing, launching, and promoting highly desirable cannabis consumer brands crafted for the most discerning cannabis consumer, and targeted consumer segments. Medical cannabis clinic: Full-service “white glove” medical cannabis clinic specializing in cannabis education, customized treatment plans, access to medical professionals, patient medical access document, and access to a broad range of medical cannabis products.

To bring this vision to life, Sensi Brands has announced appointments to the following key leadership positions:

Steve Barich, Chief Revenue Officer: Highly experienced business development executive, formerly of OLG, Tilray, and The Flowr Corporation, with over 20 years’ experience working in regulated markets. Steve is recognized as an industry veteran and will oversee all sales-related functions across all divisions of the company.





Highly experienced business development executive, formerly of OLG, Tilray, and The Flowr Corporation, with over 20 years’ experience working in regulated markets. Steve is recognized as an industry veteran and will oversee all sales-related functions across all divisions of the company. Frank Skerlj, Chief Financial Officer: A seasoned financial executive with over 25 years’ experience working in the manufacturing sector specializing in process and work-flow automation. Frank will play an integral role in the strategy and execution of business optimization across all lines of business.





A seasoned financial executive with over 25 years’ experience working in the manufacturing sector specializing in process and work-flow automation. Frank will play an integral role in the strategy and execution of business optimization across all lines of business. Nick Trueman, Head of Cultivation & Production: Senior executive with over 15 years as a horticulturist and the last 10 years specifically focused on cannabis cultivation, most recently as head of cultivation with WeedMD. Nick is regarded as a cannabis industry expert.





Senior executive with over 15 years as a horticulturist and the last 10 years specifically focused on cannabis cultivation, most recently as head of cultivation with WeedMD. Nick is regarded as a cannabis industry expert. Misty MacMillan, Chief Strategy Officer: Senior sales leader with over 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Misty is a Certified Cannabis Sommelier (Levels 1 and 2), and will support our brands and products strategy and roadmap.





Senior sales leader with over 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Misty is a Certified Cannabis Sommelier (Levels 1 and 2), and will support our brands and products strategy and roadmap. Jonathan Day Reiner, Chief Technology Officer: With 20 years of experience in technology strategy and leadership, Jonathan has brought to market multiple products. Most recently, Jonathan was responsible for all technology and services at The Flowr Corporation, where he built the technical infrastructure and team to drive one of the most advanced cannabis production facilities in Canada.

About Sensi Brands Inc

Sensi Brands Inc. (SBI) is a Canadian licensed cannabis cultivation and consumer packaged goods company producing and distributing a broad range of quality cannabis products and services. Led by an experienced and successful management team, SBI operates four lines of business servicing the domestic and global cannabis industry including: wholesale product distribution, automated processing and co-packaging services, a consumer brands portfolio, and a full-service medical cannabis clinic.

For more information please go to: sensibrands.ca

