Iconic Brands Announces Successful Launch of Bellissima Bambinis by Christie Brinkley on QVC®

/EIN News/ -- · Company sees solid sales during the TV appearances and post-show



· Newly introduced Bellissima Bambinis were a big hit; showcased by Christie Brinkley on her fourth QVC appearance

· Upcoming appearance for Christie Brinkley and Bellissima Bambinis on QVC scheduled for July 15, 2020

Amityville, NY, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, announced that the feature of Christie Brinkley’s Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines on a pair of QVC shows was another strong showcase for the brand. Bellissima Bambinis made their grand launch and received much fanfare during the shows, leading to strong sales.

This marked the fourth appearance for Christie Brinkley and Bellissima products on QVC. Due to the high demand, Christie Brinkley was invited back and will once again showcase the Bellissima Bambinis on QVC on July 15, 2020 at 5PM ET.

Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, stated, “We are delighted with the results from the shows. Christie and the QVC hosts did a fantastic job showcasing the Bambinis. As we suspected, the Bambinis were a big hit with the QVC audience and orders continue to come in. We are thankful to QVC and their team for giving us the opportunity and look forward to the upcoming show on the 15th.”

The two QVC shows, Gourmet Holiday® and In the Kitchen with David®, that aired on June 10, 2020, were hosted at the QVC studio. Christie Brinkley joined remotely live via Zoom from her kitchen and showcased the full Bellissima product line, with a specific focus on the new Bellissima Bambinis.

Bellissima’s offerings include Bellissima Prosecco DOC Brut, Bellissima Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with Organic Grapes and Certified Vegan and Gluten Free. The offerings also include Bellissima Bambinis, 375 ml bottles, half the size of a normal bottle, in the same expressions as the normal bottles.

To purchase Bellissima Bambinis from QVC, and to view the segment, please use this link: https://www.qvc.com/Bellissima-by-Christie-Brinkley-%2812%29-375ml-Bambini-Sparkling-Wines.product.M68855.html

To purchase the regular-size bottles of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines from QVC, please go to www.qvc.com or please use this link: https://www.qvc.com/Bellissima-by-Christie-Brinkley-3-Bottles-of-Sparkling-Wine.product.M66715.html

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world, and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from Organic Grapes and Certified Vegan and Gluten Free. In addition, Iconic also develops private-label spirits for domestic and international established chains.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter: @IconicBrandsUS; @BellissimaByCB

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management; are not guarantees of performance; and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contact:



Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com



IR@iconicbrandsusa.com