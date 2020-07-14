ECMOHO CEO Delivered a Speech about Digitalization at 2020 Health Industry West Lake Forum

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ms. Zoe Wang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ("ECMOHO" or the "Company"), a leading integrated solutions provider in the rapidly growing non-medical health and wellness market in China, attended the “2020 Health Industry West Lake Forum” in Wuzhen and shared her view on the theme of “Hello 2030: How Strategic Digitalization Helps to Sustain High Growth”.



Ms. Wang delivered a speech at the forum that covered the following major points:

Strategic digitalization is the foundation for the future development of the health industry. It could help enterprises respond immediately to changes in market conditions, achieve cost reductions and efficiency improvement, achieve efficient and accurate user retention and renewal, and provide users with customized health products to achieve a high-growth path.

Strategic digitalization can empower the value of technology innovation to the industry’s upstream partners. Through data management, strategic digitalization promotes the construction of a global smart supply chain, which enables brands to develop products on the basis of consumers’ wants and needs. Strategic digitalization allows better labeling and characterization of consumers for the industry’s downstream partners and could enable them to provide customized health solutions to consumers.

What can be seen in 2030 is vigorous development of China’s health industry. The COVID-19 pandemic altered consumers’ behavior and sped the online trend for the traditional health industry, which promised a broader space for growth with higher growth rate. All the enterprises in the health industry should devote themselves to the construction of strategic digitalization, which is vital to all.

ECMOHO would like to work with more partners to build a smart ecosystem in the health industry, in which Chinese families can get remote health management with data as the core at any time in their daily lives, and all participates in the entire health industry chain could achieve win-win outcome.

