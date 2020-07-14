Teladoc Health to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced that it will release second-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-968-2101 for U.S. participants, or 1-236-714-2089 for international participants, referencing conference ID # 4085218; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year through the Teladoc Health Medical Group and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems and physician practices globally. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study and Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms for 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Patrick Feeley

Teladoc Health

914-265-7925

pfeeley@teladochealth.com

Media Contacts:

Courtney McLeod

Teladoc Health

914-265-6789

cmcleod@teladochealth.com



