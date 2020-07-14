Help May Be On Its Way: 10% of World’s Population Suffers From Pain or Depression; US Nuclear and Grapheton Develop Neural Technology

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE), working with a start-up company similar to Elon Musk’s ‘Neuralink’, Grapheton, is eager to announce how Grapheton’s neural stimulation technology can help treat chronic pain and depression. It is estimated that 500 million people suffer chronic pain worldwide, and 300 million people suffer depression worldwide, affecting more people than any other health burden and adding to suicide and drug addiction rates. These symptoms are mentally and financially devastating to the afflicted persons and their families. In fact, the total US economic burden of major depressive disorder is now estimated to be $210 billion per year*. Chronic pain and depression are extremely complex disorders that are incredibly hard to treat. Fortunately, deep brain stimulation is proving to be an effective emerging treatment, and Grapheton has made several significant advances and improvements to the technology to make it even more viable.



Deep brain stimulation involves the surgical implantation of tiny electrodes in your brain that send electrical signals to the areas of your brain where the problems (pain, depression, or movement disorders) originate. These electrical signals regulate the brain’s activity in that region which can relieve the symptoms.

Depression treatments can range from medications, to lifestyle changes, therapy, or any combination of the above. Unfortunately, some medications just exacerbate the problem, and some people have treatment resistant depression. Deep brain stimulation is emerging as an effective treatment solution for chronic and resistant depression and has been reported to improve mood, alleviate depression, and lead to an increase in quality of life.

Chronic pain can also be alleviated the same way by neural stimulation. In addition to the physical pain, chronic pain activates areas of the brain that deal with depression and anxiety. Therefore, to completely relieve chronic pain you also need to treat the emotional aspects of the depression and suffering, which are accomplished through the deep brain stimulation therapy.

Traditionally, deep brain stimulation therapy has involved multiple invasive cranial surgeries to implant and then maintain the neural probes and batteries. However, Grapheton has revolutionized the field of implantable neural technology with the following advances and patents:

Created new multifunctional probes for simultaneous electrical and chemical detection over large brain area neural circuits to treat Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.



Grapheton’s new graphene-polymer carbon-based electrode doesn’t corrode and can last as long as 40 years or more, thereby eliminating or greatly reducing the surgery required for maintenance. Current probes from other providers only last between 1-5 years before requiring surgery again.



Grapheton fabricates their own implantable integrated circuits. In the future, these may supplement or augment brain function.



Grapheton developed a new self-charging battery that uses the brain’s own salty liquid environment as the power source, negating the need for additional cranial surgeries for battery replacement and maintenance.



New two-way electrical and chemical communication with brain neurons, which allows more effective, tailored, and on-demand electrical stimulation, and eliminates most of the current side-effects, thus allowing treatment of a wider variety of patients.

Grapheton’s neural imaging and stimulation probes are already in use at various research centers. With the support of US Nuclear, Grapheton’s technology will revolutionize neural stimulation therapy and provide an effective, conclusive treatment for the hundreds of millions of people suffering from chronic pain and depression.

