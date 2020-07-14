Worship Summit Live Returns for a Full Day of Virtual Church Production Education
Houses of Worship will learn about the latest communication tools and technologies to offer safe and seamless livestreamed services to their congregationsDOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two successful events this past winter and spring, Worship Summit Live is back this summer. On July 29, 2020, Worship Summit Live 3 virtual event will host 15 church production and technology experts for presentations covering the latest communication tools and audiovisual technologies for houses of worship to safely engage, influence, and connect with their congregations. Attendees can follow the free livestream track of open collaboration sessions, or they can register for the paid professional development track with exclusive access to keynote speakers in breakout sessions, online workshops, and deep dives via Zoom virtual cafes.
In the wake of the COVID pandemic, Houses of Worship (HoW) have pivoted to prioritizing virtual worship in addition to socially distanced services to meet the spiritual needs of their congregations. Though some church facilities already knew how to produce a virtual worship service, a significant number of HoW leaders struggled with clunky laptops or mobile devices to livestream their spiritual services. Worship Summit Live 3 is a tremendous one-day virtual event that will arm worship and communication leaders, pastors, musicians, clergy members, volunteers, and administrators with the tools they need to successfully livestream services, while learning how to connect and engage with their congregations. Skills taught during Worship Summit Live 3 will continue to apply whether gatherings are remote, in-person, or a hybrid, but most importantly, worship facilities will also understand digital and physical technology to create high-quality broadcast productions.
Worship Summit will have two different tracks that attendees can enjoy; front of house can partake in professional development sessions on how to engage and share their light in a virtual service, while technical tracks will offer management and back of house new tips and tricks to improve their worship production game. Author and previous church planter, Bill Tenny-Brittian, will present on his new book Dinosaurs and Rabbits In the Virtual World: Turning Mainline Decline to a Multiplication Movement. Sound technicians will benefit from the “Mixing for Live Streams” with Dr. Barry Hill, and Dave Dolphin will present on “How to Upgrade Your Production.” Pastors presenting include Jasper Williams, III of The Church in Norcross, GA, Dave Dolphin of Cherokee Hills Baptist Church; Drew Barker of New Hope Church in Durham, NC; and Seth Haberman of Covenant Church in Moses Lake. Attendees can enjoy extended half-time and finale worship music segments with top worship bands providing behind the scenes videos.
PTZOptics, renowned manufacturer of robotic pan, tilt, zoom camera solutions for a variety of broadcast applications, is hosting the full-day Worship Summit Live 3. The July 29 schedule is available at: worshipsummit.live. The live stream is free, but those interested in the professional development track with access to Zoom breakout sessions and virtual cafes can purchase tickets here.
About Worship Summit Live
Due to its success in Q1 and Q2 2020, Worship Summit Live is now a quarterly event and is the only professional development event specifically aimed to educate House of Worship professionals on church production and livestream services to the congregation. Concepted by the brain trust at PTZOptics, the livestreamed all-virtual event is for worship and communication leaders looking to leverage the latest communications tools and technology to communicate with worshipers. Seasoned HoW professionals and those just dipping their toes into online worship will gain advice, tips, tricks, and thoughtful guidance on how to safely address and engage with their congregations in today’s world. Learn more at worshipsummit.live
