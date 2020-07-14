The Reboot: School Operations in an Unpredictable World -- Direction in Re-opening Schools During COVID-19

This new book details how going back to school campuses can be done responsibly and safely if principals can take the steps needed to keep people safe.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ED311 is proud to announce the release of its latest book The Reboot: School Operations in an Unpredictable World by best-selling authors and renowned school improvement experts Sean Cain and Mike Laird.The Reboot instructs school leadership and staff about steps that can be taken to mitigate contagion on campus and keep the most vulnerable among us safe. The most vulnerable are often teachers who care for children throughout the school day.To mitigate contagion and save the lives of adults on school campuses and in our communities, school leaders must restructure procedures and operations. The Reboot focuses on practical ways school staff can address health, hygiene, and enhanced instruction in a pandemic environment. Every pre-existing school habit, routine, and tradition needs to be challenged and evaluated to help stop the spread of COVID-19.This book identifies every aspect of daily school operation during a pandemic, including:• How to meet the health and hygiene needs of everyone on campus• How to optimize the time available in the classroom• And how to best continue academic services during a quarantine environmentThe authors also detail systems and structures for capitalizing on the limited classroom instructional time and how to best prepare for and manage remote learning should a campus be shut down again.We believe that if school leaders follow the steps outlined in this book then they can lessen the risks of Covid-19 transmission when school doors open to students. This book and its accompanying instructional webinar with author Sean Cain identify and explain those steps.To learn more, visit ED311’s website or contact us for details or to arrange author interviews.