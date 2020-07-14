Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests done on 13th July 2020

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases from 2,575 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 1,040.

Of the 11 confirmed cases; eight (8) are truck drivers, two (2) are alerts from Hoima and Kyotera Districts. One (1) is a Ugandan national who returned from South Africa and was under quarantine at the time of test.

Regarding the Ugandan truck drivers, six (6) arrived from Kenya via Malaba, 1(one) arrived from DRC via Padea in Zombo District and 1 (one) from South Sudan via Elegu.

Twenty-seven (27) foreign truck drivers (23 Kenyans, 2 Congolese and 2 Tanzanians) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 984 COVID-19 recoveries (recoveries include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans) and NO COVID-19 related death recorded.

A total of 2,575 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 230,680.

