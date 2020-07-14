BetterLife (OTCQB:BETRD) Launches Website Emphasizing 3 Potentially Ground Breaking Treatments

/EIN News/ -- New York City, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRD) (FRA: BLife Therapeutics BLife TherapeuticsNPAT) indicated the finalisation of its rebranding exercise for its wholly owned subsidiary, BLife Therapeutics, which has been publicly formalised through the launching of its new website. Following its announcement regarding the merger with Altum Pharma, the Company’s name and branding is now more consistent with its intent to become a major player within the biotechnology space.



The new website, http://www.blifetherapeutics.com , provides visitors with an overview of the Company’s treatment development pipeline, including information on the trial Phases for each of the treatments.

The current pipeline for the Company includes:

Coronavirus Treatment - AP-003

Patent pending proprietary Interferon α2b (IFNa2b) inhalation formulation. In recent findings , IFNa2b has been shown to be effective in slowing viral replication. Not only did IFNa2b help patients' immune systems clear the coronavirus faster, it also seemed to reduce certain inflammatory proteins linked to severe COVID-19 complications.

Anti-bone cancer - AP-002

AP-002 is unique in that it has both anti-bone resorption and direct anti-tumour cell killing activity. This positions it ideally to treat cancer metastatic to the bone. Bone metastases often result in severe pain, spinal cord compression and cancer-induced bone fractures, collectively referred to as skeletal related events (SREs).

AP-002 has US FDA IND approval and started Phase 1-2 trials in October 2019 in the US with cancer patients who have advanced or recurrent solid tumours.

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) – AP-001. Phase 2 Completed.

AP-001 is a topical IFNa2b product for the treatment of HPV infection that can cause cervical cancer. Interferon alpha-2b is already established as a potent, broad acting anti-viral agent, with established anti-HPV activity. The Company has acquired the Altum’s BiPhasix™ technology which is a unique encapsulation and delivery platform technology.

BiPhasix-encapsulated interferon IFNa2b can be topically applied and self-administered for use in treatment of HPV-cervical dysplasia. Currently treatment is via painful injections within medical settings.

