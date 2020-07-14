Slalom hires Sangeeta Prasad as the company’s first global chief marketing officer

Prasad will lead marketing and communications for global expansion

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom announced today the appointment of Sangeeta Prasad as its first global chief marketing officer. Prasad will lead the $1.8B consulting firm’s marketing and communications vision, strategy, and programs, helping to elevate Slalom as a globally recognized company.



“Prasad’s unique marketing perspective and experience in building a global brand comes from having lived and marketed across various geographies and industries, and will be a great asset for us as we expand globally,” said Tony Rojas, president of Slalom. “She’s a natural fit for our leadership team and culture. Under her guidance, we will elevate our marketing and communication efforts.”

Prasad brings nearly three decades of experience in brand transformation and performance-based marketing at Procter & Gamble, American Express, and JP Morgan Chase. Most recently, Prasad served as Russell Reynolds Associates’ first CMO where she designed and built its global marketing function across 26 countries, enabling 50% revenue growth.

“I am honored to be Slalom’s first CMO,” said Prasad. “It is a company with an amazing brand story that I am excited to share globally. Slalom’s strongly held values and passionate people are what drive its success, and I look forward to telling the world how Slalom helps leaders realize their vision.”

Prasad has lived in Korea, Brazil, India, Australia, and several cities in the US. For this role, she will be moving to Seattle, Slalom’s headquarters. Prasad has a bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In over 35 markets across the US and around the world, Slalom’s teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They’re backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world’s top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com .

