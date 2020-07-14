[Hanzo Webinar] Slack For Legal Teams: Getting The Most Out Of Collaboration While Mitigating Risk

Experts from Hanzo, Slack, T-Mobile and more discuss how savvy legal departments can realize significant productivity gains from using Slack and share strategies to mitigate risk and respond to discovery.

EVENT DESCRIPTION

In this work-from-home world, collaboration applications like Slack have gone from the relatively small domain of IT and Development to expand, almost overnight, across the entire corporation. This dramatic shift means two things for legal: understanding the opportunity of this new platform and managing the risk within their business. This webinar will shine a light on how legal teams can reap the productivity benefits of Slack in their daily communications and operations. It will also explore how legal can be on the front lines to improve corporate use and governance of Slack and share practical insights regarding meeting the preservation challenges of modern collaborative data.





Speakers will discuss

An overview of Slack and why it’s replacing email and changing the way work gets done

Why legal teams should be embracing Slack to improve their communications and operations.

Why is collaboration content the brave new world for ediscovery

Best practices for information governance and preservation to improve corporate use of Slack

The power of Slack’s Discovery API and purpose-built discovery solutions



SPEAKERS



Moderator:

Brad Harris, VP Product, Hanzo





Panelists:

Mark Pike, Legal Director, Product Counsel, Slack

Ellen Blanchard, Director, Discovery and Information Governance, T-Mobile

Meghan Brosnahan, Information Governance & eDiscovery Leader







WEBINAR REGISTRATION

Slack For Legal Teams: Getting The Most Out Of Collaboration While Mitigating Risk

Date: July 29, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Cost: Free

Registration link: https://www.hanzo.co/webinar-internal-investigations-in-the-age-of-collaboration-and-remote-work





