Incognia Appoints John Lindner as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate US Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 14, 2020 -- Private identity company, Incognia , today announced the appointment of John Lindner as chief revenue officer. Lindner joins the executive go-to-market team leading US expansion, following the launch of the Incognia mobile fraud SDK solution in June 2020.



Lindner has over 20 years of experience in the security, fraud and authentication space building strategic sales teams at startups that resulted in successful exits and sustained revenue growth. He previously held SVP roles at Valimail and ThreatMetrix.

“Incognia’s first of its kind location behavioral biometrics solution is a game-changer in the digital identity space,” said John Lindner, CRO of Incognia. “I am excited to be part of a team that is poised to drive such strong growth in mobile banking and commerce at a global level. Customers will see immediate value in Incognia’s efficacy and elegant simplicity in addressing mobile fraud prevention and authentication.”

During his time at Valimail, Lindner grew the business 70% within one year. In his previous role at ThreatMetrix, Lindner was responsible for 75% of revenue over a five year span and grew the business 50% per year, establishing ThreatMetrix as a leader in the digital identity space which led to an $835M acquisition by LexisNexis Risk Solutions in 2018.

“While we have invested in our private identity platform for the past 10 years to enable frictionless authentication with no need for personally identifiable information, privacy has become an even hotter topic recently with the acceleration of digital transformation,” said André Ferraz, CEO of Incognia. “We’re thrilled to bring John onboard at such a pivotal point in our already rapid growth to help us build further upon our early momentum in the US market.”

Incognia is a private identity company that enables advanced mobile fraud prevention for banks, fintech and mcommerce companies. Using location-based behavioral biometrics Incognia offers frictionless identity verification and authentication. Incognia’s location technology uses network signals and on-device sensors to deliver highly precise location information. By building an anonymous location behavioral pattern, unique for each user, Incognia provides location context and creates a private digital identity for account security.

Incognia is privately held and headquartered in Palo Alto, California with teams in New York and Brazil.

