LexaGene Hires First Direct Sales Executives and announces exercise of warrants

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc. , ( TSX-V: LXG ; OTCQB: LXXGF ) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops genetic analyzers for rapid pathogen detection, is pleased to announce the hiring of its first wave of salespeople to support the commercial launch of MiQLab™ prior to the end of September 2020.



Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, states, “To start, we’ve hired a Director of Clinical Sales and a Veterinary Sales Representative. Both have a wealth of experience in their respective fields and will begin working full time for LexaGene. We will continue to hire additional salespeople later in the summer and early fall. It’s very exciting to be at the stage where our first sales are right around the corner.”

Our Director of Clinical Sales has worked in the industry for over 15 years at Alere Inc. and Cepheid, selling PCR systems for point-of-care testing and molecular tests for respiratory disease detection and sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. In 2017, Alere was acquired by Abbott Laboratories for $5.3B1. In 2016, Cepheid was acquired by Danaher Corporation for $4B2.

Our Veterinary Sales Specialist has worked within the veterinary industry for the last 17 years, most notably for IDEXX Laboratories for the past four years.

Dr. Regan went on to say, “Based on their existing relationships and proven track records in their specialty fields, I think both salespeople will be excellent additions to the team. Having specialists with experience at these leading companies and in the field will prove an invaluable addition to the Company. We are thrilled that we are able to continue to attract such high caliber people to join LexaGene.”

LexaGene is also pleased to announce that 99% of the warrants that were set to expire on June 29, 2020 were exercised. The proceeds from these 4,375,271 warrants brought in CAD$2.8M to the treasury. These monies are being used to support general manufacturing and commercial operations.

As previously announced , LexaGene will be hosting a webinar to provide additional information as well as a general corporate overview at 2 PM EST on July 14, 2020. All are invited to register for the webinar at this link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1294081&tp_key=b029bb1560 .

1 https://www.massdevice.com/official-abbott-closes-5b-alere-buy/

2 https://investors.danaher.com/2016-09-06-Danaher-To-Acquire-Cepheid-For-53-00-Per-Share-Or-Approximately-4-Billion

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Jack Regan

Chief Executive Officer & Director

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab analyzer delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contacts

Nicole Ridgedale

Director of Corporate Marketing, LexaGene

800.215.1824 ext 206

nridgedale@lexagene.com

Investor Relations

Jay Adelaar

Vice President of Capital Markets, LexaGene

800.215.1824 ext 207

jadelaar@lexagene.com

