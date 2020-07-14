XDD Acquires LightSpeed Legal Expanding Services in Washington, DC Market

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the acquisition of LightSpeed Legal, an eDiscovery services company based in Washington, DC.



David Moran, XDD President and COO states, “As we continue to expand business operations nationwide, adding LightSpeed Legal to the XDD family further bolsters our physical presence in the DC market. Having served the DC market for many years, the agile LightSpeed team, technology and services mix complements our mission to provide exemplary services to law firms, corporations and government agencies.”

Tony Lehr, LightSpeed CEO states, “Joining forces with XDD further expands our ability to serve the DC market across multiple facets of the EDRM. Coupled with XDD’s focus on precision communication and exemplary customer service, the combined expansive mix of services, technology projects and talent will provide clients with a powerful mix of hands-on and remote capabilities that are second to none. We look forward to integrating our people, processes and clients into the XDD family.”

David Barrett, XDD Executive Vice President of Sales, adds, “As XDD continues to expand our service mix in optimal markets, LightSpeed Legal’s centralized DC location provides us with prime real estate to serve the market more effectively. Coupled with XDD’s traditional eDiscovery services, the new office location provides the flexibility to house multiple onsite managed review attorneys to complement our remote services capabilities.”

LightSpeed Legal will conduct business operations from its current DC location under the XDD brand.

Arbor Ridge Partners served as the exclusive M&A advisor to LightSpeed and arranged this transaction.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and two locations in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

About Arbor Ridge Partners

Arbor Ridge Partners is a business broker that focuses on mergers and acquisitions for Legal Technology and Legal Services companies; including, litigation support, computer forensics, eDiscovery, legal services, and software companies. With over 60+ years of combined industry experience, legal backgrounds, first-hand industry M&A experience, and deep relationships, Arbor Ridge Partners maximizes value in the purchase and sale of Legal Technology and Legal Services Businesses.

XDD Press Contact