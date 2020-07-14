South Rampart Pharma Identifies New Class of Non-Opioid Pain Medicines in European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry Publication

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Rampart Pharma, LLC ("South Rampart" or "the Company"), a company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from pain by developing a new class of non-opioid pain medicines, today announced a peer-reviewed publication detailing the identification and characterization of a new class of compounds able to reduce pain and fever without abuse potential or the liver and kidney toxicity associated with over the counter pain medicines such as acetaminophen. The paper, published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, is available as open access and entitled, " A novel pipeline of 2-(benzenesulfonamide)-N-(4-hydroxyphenyl) acetamide analgesics that lack hepatotoxicity and retain antipyresis 1 ."

“We are currently working to finalize the preclinical data package necessary to submit our lead molecule for the first Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the third quarter of 2020, followed by the rapid initiation of Phase 1 clinical trials to evaluate safety. Ongoing preclinical studies have reproduced these extensive proof of concept studies confirming that our lead compound shows pain reduction with absent liver and kidney toxicity,” said Dr. Hernan A. Bazan, chief executive officer and co-founder of South Rampart. “Our primary goal is to develop and commercialize new alternative pain medications that lack abuse potential and have fewer associated safety concerns than current treatment options.”

The paper characterizes the synthesis and screening of a library of compounds, including two compounds with the ability to reduce both pain and fever. Moreover, these compounds do not cause liver or kidney toxicity, as is the case with common over the counter medicines such as acetaminophen. Lastly, the molecular mechanism that accounts for the lack of liver toxicity is demonstrated in this publication. The chemical synthesis of this new class of compounds was performed in collaboration with researchers at the LSUHSC School of Medicine in New Orleans and the University of Alcala in Madrid, Spain.

About Chronic Pain

Acute and chronic pain affect more than 50 million Americans and is one of the most prevalent and costly public health issues worldwide. For example, pain costs the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $635 billion each year creating an enormous unmet need for safer pain relief2. Current medications are either highly addictive or cause harm to the liver or kidney with overuse creating a significant unmet need for new safe, effective and non-opioid pain medications.

About South Rampart Pharma

South Rampart Pharma is committed to improving the lives of people suffering from acute, chronic or neuropathic pain by developing a new class of small molecule, non-opioid pain medicines. ­­South Rampart Pharma’s proprietary compounds have been effective in reducing both pain and fever in pre-clinical studies without liver and kidney toxicity, that are associated with current common over the counter analgesics. Headquartered in New Orleans, South Rampart Pharma is working with top medicinal chemists across the United States and in Spain at clinical and academic research centers to develop oral and intravenous formulations optimized for each indication. For more information, please visit http://southrampartpharma.com .

