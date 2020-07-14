Mintec publishes several new price series to support the food and CPG section

Mintec MCI Global Food Category Dashboard Mintec Analytics Recent Price Movements

Mintec has published new commodity price series in support of the food and CPG sectors, with particular emphasis on packaging.

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec has published new commodity price series in support of the food and CPG sectors, with a particular emphasis on packaging, including unbleached Kraftliner for the US, Cartonboard and Paper waste, as well as waxy corn.

The amylopectin content of waxy corn makes it suitable for several uses for both food and packaging industries. The main benefit is down to the fact that the starch resulting from the wet milling process is used as a thickener and stabilizer in many food products. This property also makes it an excellent adhesive, and many cardboard boxes may contain glue made from waxy corn.

Overall, the addition of these new price series is intended to enable procurement teams to understand supplier prices and to bring greater clarity to the costs affecting individual products.

Their publication adds to more than 14,000 price series already published onto Mintec Analytics across 650 commodity types. At the same time, information relating to exchange-traded commodities is often available. Price information regarding non-exchange traded commodities is frequent more challenging to acquire, and the different sources and data standards make it difficult for procurement teams to acquire and to combine into existing systems and cost models readily.

Because of Mintec’s extensive coverage of prices for key ingredients and raw materials used by the food and associated commodity markets, procurement teams can integrate data into their systems easily. The standard data format and consistent update frequency simplifies reporting and makes it possible for more confident data-driven decisions in suppler of their buying strategy.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies through its SaaS platform. Mintec Analytics, delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated commodity materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend in greater detail and negotiate more confidently with suppliers. Ensuring they are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk and increase their efficiency, helping them to maximise their margins.

Contact us to find out how your business could benefit.

UK +44(0) 1628 642 482

US 972 897 7494

sales@mintecglobal.com

For regular updates on commodity prices visit our Market Insight page.

Analysts are available for comment. Please contact the Mintec Media Office:

Email: pr@mintecglobal.com

To gain access to our latest commodity prices and expert analysis on developments in your industry, please connect with us on:

Mintecglobal.com | LinkedIn | Twitter

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices