Summertime - WAX Blockchain Time
William Shatner (Captain Kirk) is coming to WAX Blockchain, Street Fighter launching NFTs on WAX, more companies joining WAX Advisory Council, New DApps.
There is a saying that putting something online is forever. I disagree. Putting something on a blockchain is forever. Working with WAX has been delightful.”GöTEBORG, SWEDEN, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am loving it! The awesome summertime, pleasant weather, working from home and so many new updates and announcements in the WAX Ecosystem, it is overwhelming! I am sure you are feeling the same way. During my previous articles, I shared a lot of information about the advantages of WAX Blockchain and why we are building our game on WAX, etc. Today, I want to share more information about the exciting new DApps and the awesome things that are going to happen during the coming weeks and months to follow.
— William Shatner
DApps (a.k.a Decentralized Applications)
WAX blockchain offers a lot of ready-to-use toolsets and functionalities for developers building decentralized applications on the blockchain. There are a lot of existing DApps on WAX today and a lot more are coming in the next weeks. I will try to highlight a couple of upcoming DApps below:
Battles of Humanity - https://battlesofhumanity.com
Beta Launch on 18th July 2020 – A multiplayer online card game with a mix of fantasy and medieval themes focused on educating people about sustainability while having a fun and competitive experience. The game brings the best of both worlds from sustainability and digital assets. The game is primarily going to be on the web and the users access it from a browser. The cards represent different items and choices people make in their day-to-day life. Each card has different characteristics like Carbon Rating, Profit Rating, and Battle Points. The concept of the game is to make strategical and sustainable choices while competing with other players.
The game logic and play are built using blockchain smart contracts and is completely autonomous. The game makes it possible for players to compete, wager tokens, collect cards, trade cards, fuse cards, steal cards, and most importantly it will educate them about sustainability.
Endless Siege
A strategy game containing leaderboards and daily competitions. The team behind this wonderful game is RavalMatic. They have been working with the gaming industry for the last 9 years and this is their second blockchain game.
The current version of the game is not using blockchain, but they are in the process of integrating WAX Blockchain into the game logic. They plan to use WAX Blockchain smart contracts to enable transparency in the prize distribution after each tournament and plans to use WAX Cloud Wallet for easy user on-boarding. They plan to launch the blockchain version of the game in 2 months.
An addictive game, I must say! You can check out the game here: www.footchinko.com/games/endless-siege
Prospectors:
One of the top games in the whole blockchain ecosystem with an average of 1500+ active users every single day.
Prospectors is a real-time economic strategy game with a fully user-generated economy. Prices for in-game goods and services are determined based on supply and demand, making the Prospectors economy equivalent to an economy during the Gold Rush. This virtual reality feels more and more real with every gold ingot you find, every coin you earn, and every new business you build. Plunge into the 19th century Gold Rush now!
Check out the game here: https://prospectors.io
Also, if you have not checked out already, there are many other games and DApps with top active users deployed on the WAX Blockchain. Check out: https://dappradar.com/rankings/protocol/wax
Announcements:
During the last 30days, there have been numerous announcements in the WAX Eco-system – William Shatner (Captain Kirk from Star Trek), Street Fighter, Atomic Assets, GPK Topps, WAX Council.
It is overwhelming! I will try to explain how each of these announcements adds value to the WAX Blockchain.
William Shatner (The Star Trek – Captain Kirk) is coming to WAX:
He is a TV legend, most famously recognized as Captain Kirk from Star Trek, and one of the most beloved actors in the industry with 60 years of career. He is not only releasing his intimate collection of photographs from his personal life and film career on the WAX Blockchain but also joining the WAX Advisory Council to grow the ecosystem together. His collections and memorabilia will be launched on the WAX Blockchain as digital assets (a.k.a NFTs).
This announcement is not only bringing mainstream adoption to the WAX blockchain but clearly shows the success. I believe in the future we will see a lot more actors and artists joining the ecosystem to launch their collections of digital assets.
Capcom’s Street Fighter is coming to WAX:
This announcement has excited many people and the Street Fighter game fandom. For anyone who does not know, Street Fighter is an internationally renowned fighting video game launched in the ’80s and developed by Capcom. This game is so popular among different age groups and now they are planning to launch digital assets and collectibles on the WAX Blockchain.
We already saw the recent success of GPK Topps, and I believe this is going to be huge when the NFTs launch on the WAX Blockchain. I think this will send shockwaves across the blockchain and collectibles industry. Link to the announcement: https://twitter.com/WAX_io/status/1278765383093063687
WAX Advisory Council
The WAX Advisory Council brings together the greatest minds in tech, video gaming, entertainment, and other industries to accelerate the adoption of WAX Blockchain technology. In my previous articles, I introduced the WAX Advisory Council and why this is so important to the growth of the ecosystem. Since then there have been new announcements about more members from prestigious global companies joining the council.
The new members include representatives from Microsoft, Marvel, and Magic Leap. I am excited and curious to see how these new members build the WAX Blockchain ecosystem with their influence in respective industries.
That said, are you starting to wonder why enterprises are choosing WAX Blockchain? You can read more about it in my previous articles.
Thank you! Enjoy the summertime!
