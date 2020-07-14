Contentful Hires New SVP of Customer Experience, Expands Professional Services Offering

In response to market shift to digital, Contentful ramps CX team to accelerate adoption of its content platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentful announced today the hiring of Laurence Trifon as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. Contentful is expanding its professional services, learning services and customer success department as part of its strategic investment in growth, supported by last month’s Series E investment of $80 million, led by Sapphire Ventures.



Trifon has built and led teams across the full customer lifecycle for B2B software companies. Most recently, he was responsible for new product initiatives at Twilio as Vice President of Emerging Businesses. Prior to Twilio, Trifon helped scale SendGrid from startup through IPO in several leadership roles including Vice President of Revenue — leading customer success, professional services, and sales — and Vice President of Strategic & Corporate Development.

“We’re excited to welcome Laurence to Contentful to help drive our next phase of our growth,” said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. “Laurence’s experience and leadership will help us better partner with customers to ensure they get the most value from our platform.”

Contentful, a pioneer and global leader in headless content management systems (CMS), is leading the industry with its next-generation content platform, which enables builders — developers, designers and content creators — to create and deliver digital experiences for any channel or device, faster than with a traditional CMS.

“We are in the midst of a massive shift to the digital-first economy,” Sloan said. “The pandemic has accelerated this shift, causing brands to rely on digital channels to rapidly improve their ability to serve and engage with customers. With our expanded professional services, Contentful’s expanded professional services help businesses respond to what has become, almost overnight, a digital-only economy by ramping up quickly and bringing digital products to market faster.”

Contentful’s professional services team provides a range of technical guidance and best practices to help customers achieve faster time to value for their digital experiences. Services include accelerated onboarding to get new teams up and running quickly, ongoing optimization services to help customers scale efficiently, and 24/7/365 access to Contentful’s global support team. Customers can also take advantage of self-paced, on-demand learning and a rigorous certification program.

Contentful’s professional services are designed to complement Contentful’s ecosystem of 300+ solution partners, which includes top-tier digital agencies such as AKQA, Huge, Publicis Sapient and Valtech. Together, Contentful and partners help organizations rapidly adopt, build and deliver on their heightened digital requirements.

“Contentful is helping brands around the globe reimagine their digital experiences,” Trifon said. “We provide both the platform and expertise to accelerate our customers through their journey. I look forward to serving all the builders and innovators in our Contentful community.”

About Contentful

Contentful, the global leader in headless content management, powers digital experiences for 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of leading global brands. It enables enterprises to deliver omnichannel digital experiences with greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo and many others rely on Contentful’s content platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/ .



